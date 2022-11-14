What is Bin Zaid Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID? Stats, headshots, K/D ratio, monthly income, and more

Bin Zaid is a Free Fire player from Jammu and Kashmir who has made a reputation for himself with his incredible videos. He started with game-related content in 2018, and his subscriber count has now exceeded 1.68 million.

The player has now shifted to the story content on the primary channel alongside gameplay clips. He also started Bin Zaid gaming (204k subscribers) but is not very active there. The channel simultaneously boasts 79k+ followers on Instagram as well.

Bin Zaid Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and other details

Bin Zaid Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 118976298. The content creator has acquired Gold 2 in BR-Ranked Season 30 and Master in CS-Ranked Season 15. His in-depth stats within the battle royale title are as follows:

BR Career stats

Bin Zaid Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Bin Zaid Gaming has remained unbeaten in 209 of the 1387 solo encounters, equaling a win rate of 15.06%. He has bagged 4885 frags in the mode, and 1740 kills have been registered as headshots, converting to a K/D ratio of 4.15 and a headshot rate of 35.62%.

The star player has notched 192 Booyahs in 1288 duo matches, corresponding to a win rate of 14.90%. Bin Zaid Gaming has taken down 4110 opponents, and 1118 have come with headshots, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.75 and a headshot rate of 27.20%.

The YouTuber has made 8389 appearances in squad contests and finished ahead of the opposition 2480 times, translating into a win rate of 29.56%. He has racked up 28413 eliminations and amassed 8913 headshots to acquire a K/D ratio of 4.81 and a headshot rate of 31.37%.

BR Ranked stats

Bin Zaid Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The Indian star has accumulated two victories in eight squad encounters, coming down to a win rate of 25%. With 18 frags, the Indian content creator has chalked up seven headshots, acquiring a K/D ratio of 3.0 and a headshot rate of 38.89%.

Bin Zaid has not competed in any other ranked matches in the current Free Fire MAX ranked season.

CS Career stats

Bin Zaid Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Bin Zaid Gaming has featured in 3307 Clash Squad matches up to this point and has dominatef the opposition 2119 times, translating to a win rate of 64.08%. He has registered 15293 eliminations while scoring 5903 headshots, contributing towards a KDA of 1.94 and a headshot rate of 38.60%.

Note: Bin Zaid Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats are accurate as of 14 November 2022. The numbers will change as the content creator features in more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Bin Zaid Gaming's YouTube income from his channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Bin Zaid’s earnings through his primary channel is between $2.3K and $37.5K. The estimates for the entire year are likely between $28.1K and $450.2K.

YouTube channel

Bin Zaid Gaming is among the first few Indian Free Fire content creators to take up the role of content creation. He has been actively posting game-related content on the channel for more than four years and has published just over 180 videos.

These uploads have received 149+ million views while accumulating huge followers on multiple platforms. The channel had only 300k subscribers until the start of 2021, which surpassed one million by the end of the same year.

The previous month has been great for Bin Zaid's channel as he has attained 70k subscribers and 9.378 million views.

