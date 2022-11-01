Indian teams to not feature in Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 Bangkok

Indian teams have once again not been invited to the title's mega event, Free Fire World Series, which will be held in Bangkok on 25 November and 26 November. However, this is not the first time that the country's teams have been excluded from the prestigious event, as they missed out on competing in previous editions due to a variety of reasons.

In February this year, the Indian government blocked Free Fire from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in the country, but the newly released Free Fire Max version is still available. Following the game's ban, publisher Garena has not hosted any esports tournaments in the country. This is likely the main reason why Indian teams were not invited to FFWS Sentosa, and they won't make an appearance in the upcoming event either.

Last year's FFWS Singapore didn't feature Indian squads or even other South Asian teams due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Initially, two Indian teams (Nigma Galaxy and Team Elite) had qualified for the event, but they were later unable to participate.

Free Fire World Series Bangkok participants and format

Garena has released a full list of qualified teams that will be participating in the upcoming World Series. In total, 17 teams from ten regions are all set to compete in the event. Eight teams have already advanced to the Grand Finals from regional Free Fire events. Nine teams have qualified for the Play-Ins, and the top four from the overall standings will advance to the Grand Finals.

Play-Ins teams

Magic Squad (Brazil) Naguara (LATAM) Infinity VX (Saudi Arabia) Team Hotshot (Pakistan) Evos Phoenix (Thailand) Team Flash (Vietnam) Expand (Malaysia) RRQ (Indonesia) LGDS (Taiwan)

Grand Finals teams

Vivo Keyd (Brazil) Ignis Esports (LATAM) Vasto Mundo (Europe) Alpha (Saudi Arabia) Nigma Galaxy (Thailand) HQ Esports (Vietnam) AV Radicals (Philippines) SES Alfaink (Indonesia) #1 Play-Ins #2 Play-Ins #3 Play-Ins #4 Play-Ins

A few weeks ago, officials announced that CIS teams would not play in the World Series Bangkok. Initially, both Esports Orig and Virtus.pro made it to the competition from the CIS Path of Champions.

The 2021 champion Evos Phoenix has secured a seat in the Play-Ins this year. The Thai squad will be one of the top competitors among the teams that have qualified for the FFWS 2022 Bangkok Play-Ins. Both phases of the tournament will be livestreamed on Free Fire's official YouTube channel around 6 pm IST in a variety of languages.

