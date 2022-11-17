What is Badge 99's Free Fire ID? Stats, K/D ratio, headshots, YouTube channel, and more

Bharat, also known in the Free Fire community as Badge 99, is regarded as one of India’s most prolific gaming content creators on YouTube. His primary channel, Badge 99, boasts 9.15 million subscribers.

Following the success of his main channel, Bharat started the Badge 99 Live channel (1.56 million subscribers). However, he has not posted any videos there in months. The YouTuber also has close to 500k followers on Instagram.

Badge 99's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more details

Badge 99's Free Fire ID is 317768081. His game stats as of November 17, 2022, are as follows:

BR Career stats

Badge 99's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 has played 1151 solo matches, bagging 84 victories and recording a win rate of 7.29%. He has racked up 2848 eliminations while landing 840 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.67 and a headshot rate of 29.49%.

The content creator has also appeared in 2010 duo matches and emerged victorious 187 times, translating to a win rate of 9.30%. He has registered 4350 frags, 1105 of which were headshots, making his K/D ratio 2.39 and his headshot rate 25.40%.

Badge 99 has won 1534 of the 8906 squad matches he has played, resulting in a win rate of 17.22%. With 24734 kills and 7819 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.36 and a headshot ratio of 31.61%.

BR Ranked stats

Badge 99's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 has played and won one ranked squad match so far. He has racked up 14 eliminations and seven headshots for a K/D ratio of 14 and a headshot rate of 50%.

The YouTuber is yet to compete in solo or duo matches in Free Fire's BR Ranked Season 30.

CS Career stats

Badge 99's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 has participated in 2229 Clash Squad matches, and his squad has won 1363 times, resulting in a win rate of 61.15%. With 11794 eliminations and 6337 headshots to his credit, he has a KDA of 2.29 and a headshot rate of 53.73%.

Guild and rank details

Badge 99's guild details (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 is a member of the Hawk-Eye guild in Free Fire MAX. Their guild ID is 60740304. He is still ranked Bronze 2 in BR Ranked Season 30 and Bronze 1 in CS-Ranked Season 16.

Note: The images and stats used in the article were retrieved from the MAX version of Free Fire. Additionally, Badge 99's stats will change as the YouTuber plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Badge 99's guild details (Image via Garena)

According to Social Blade, Bharat's estimated monthly income from his Badge 99 YouTube channel ranges from $2.9k to $46.6k. His yearly income is reportedly around $34.9k and $559k.

YouTube channel

Over the years, Bharat has built a dedicated following thanks to his engaging Free Fire content. There are 540 videos on his primary channel right now, and they have accumulated more than 1.190 billion views.

The channel only had a few thousand subscribers in mid-2020 but ended the year with millions. It surpassed the eight-million subscriber mark in 2021, with this number recently now exceeding nine million.

According to Social Blade, the Badge 99 channel has gained 70k subscribers and 11.646 million views over the last 30 days.

Poll : 0 votes