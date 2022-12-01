How to get free December Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX

The last Elite Pass for Free Fire MAX has finally been implemented, and along with it comes a deluge of new cosmetics in the battle royale game. After this pass, the developers will phase out the current system with Booyah Pass, featuring better cosmetic rewards, including legendary gun skins, Tailor outfits, and more.
To mark this end, Garena also provides the Season 55 Elite Pass free of cost. Unlike other servers, players on the Indian server can sign in to the battle royale title anytime in December to get it for free.
Read through to learn more about the same.
Garena provides a free Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX in December 2022
Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 55 is called Avalanche Abyss and is available as a free reward for signing in anytime during the entire month. This free EP essentially translates to a truckload of free themed cosmetics, including two attractive outfits, an attractive emote, multiple gun skins, and more.
Thus, you should take advantage of this opportunity and attempt to complete this Elite Pass to get all the possible rewards.
You can follow the instructions outlined below to get the Elite Pass for free in December 2022:
Step 1: Access your Free Fire MAX account and head to the event section. You can access it by clicking on the calendar option on the right.
Step 2: Select the Goodbye EP tab and then select the Free Elite Pass section.
Step 3: Click the claim button beside the Elite Pass to activate it for free.
Subsequently, you can complete daily and weekly missions to earn badges. Alternatively, you may even purchase badges to progress through the pass and receive attractive rewards, including outfits and more.
Free Fire MAX Elite Pass rewards
The available items in the ongoing Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 55, alongside their requirements, are as follows:
- 0 badges – Tuk Tuk Cyan Iceworld
- 5 badges – Cyan Iceworld Avatar
- 15 badges – Silver Frost Jacket
- 30 badges – Bad Hat Banner
- 50 badges – Witch of Glacier Bundle
- 40 badges – Cyber Frost Jacket
- 80 badges – Plasma – Drowning Blizzard
- 100 badges – Cold Flow T-shirt and Discount Coupon
- 115 badges – Bad Hat Banner
- 125 badges – MAG-7 – Drowning Blizzard
- 135 badges – Bad Hat Avatar
- 140 badges – Evolution Stone
- 150 badges – Snow Broom Skyboard and Cyan Iceworld Banner
- 180 badges – Icy Dash Backpack
- 200 badges – Winter Climb Backpack and Admire emote
- 225 badges – Wizard of Blizzards Bundle and Bad Hat Loot Box
Besides the rewards mentioned earlier, you will also win several Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale, and Gold Royale Vouchers. The pass also features various loadout items, play cards, and even an Evo Gun Token Box.
The developers have also launched a new top-up event on the Indian server, where you can purchase one diamond to receive a free Elite Pass-themed pan skin. This event will be available for the entire month, like the free pass.