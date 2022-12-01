How to get free December Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX

The last Elite Pass for Free Fire MAX has finally been implemented, and along with it comes a deluge of new cosmetics in the battle royale game. After this pass, the developers will phase out the current system with Booyah Pass, featuring better cosmetic rewards, including legendary gun skins, Tailor outfits, and more.

To mark this end, Garena also provides the Season 55 Elite Pass free of cost. Unlike other servers, players on the Indian server can sign in to the battle royale title anytime in December to get it for free.

Read through to learn more about the same.

Garena provides a free Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX in December 2022

Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 55 is called Avalanche Abyss and is available as a free reward for signing in anytime during the entire month. This free EP essentially translates to a truckload of free themed cosmetics, including two attractive outfits, an attractive emote, multiple gun skins, and more.

Sign in and collect the free pass (Image via Garena)

Thus, you should take advantage of this opportunity and attempt to complete this Elite Pass to get all the possible rewards.

You can follow the instructions outlined below to get the Elite Pass for free in December 2022:

Step 1: Access your Free Fire MAX account and head to the event section. You can access it by clicking on the calendar option on the right.

Select the Goodbye EP tab (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Goodbye EP tab and then select the Free Elite Pass section.

Step 3: Click the claim button beside the Elite Pass to activate it for free.

Subsequently, you can complete daily and weekly missions to earn badges. Alternatively, you may even purchase badges to progress through the pass and receive attractive rewards, including outfits and more.

Free Fire MAX Elite Pass rewards

The rewards of the current Free Fire MAX Elite Pass (Image via Garena)

The available items in the ongoing Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 55, alongside their requirements, are as follows:

0 badges – Tuk Tuk Cyan Iceworld

5 badges – Cyan Iceworld Avatar

15 badges – Silver Frost Jacket

30 badges – Bad Hat Banner

50 badges – Witch of Glacier Bundle

40 badges – Cyber Frost Jacket

80 badges – Plasma – Drowning Blizzard

100 badges – Cold Flow T-shirt and Discount Coupon

115 badges – Bad Hat Banner

125 badges – MAG-7 – Drowning Blizzard

135 badges – Bad Hat Avatar

140 badges – Evolution Stone

150 badges – Snow Broom Skyboard and Cyan Iceworld Banner

180 badges – Icy Dash Backpack

200 badges – Winter Climb Backpack and Admire emote

225 badges – Wizard of Blizzards Bundle and Bad Hat Loot Box

Besides the rewards mentioned earlier, you will also win several Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale, and Gold Royale Vouchers. The pass also features various loadout items, play cards, and even an Evo Gun Token Box.

The developers have also launched a new top-up event on the Indian server, where you can purchase one diamond to receive a free Elite Pass-themed pan skin. This event will be available for the entire month, like the free pass.

