Free Fire MAX BR-Ranked Season 31 end date, rewards, and more

Garena has released the latest Battle Royale Ranked Season in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX on Friday, December 9, 2022. Season 31 has arrived with a rank reset, new rewards, and some additional optimizations. From now on, fans might find it relatively easy to increase the ranks beyond the Heroic tier.

BR-Ranked Season 31, having kicked off in December 2022, will expand over almost two months and culminate in the first week of February 2023. Therefore, have ample time at their disposal to maximize their ranks and reach the highest tier possible in Free Fire MAX Battle Royale Ranked Season 31.

Rewards, end date, and more about the latest season of Free Fire MAX BR-Ranked S31

Based on the schedule showcased on the in-game interface of BR-Ranked S31, the latest season will conclude on February 3, 2023, which is weeks after the potential release of the OB38 patch. The rewards that players might be able to receive after increasing their tiers in the current edition of BR-Ranked are listed as follows:

Claimable at the Silver I tier

BR-Ranked S31 Silver Banner

Claimable at the Gold I tier

BR-Ranked S31 Gold Banner

MP40 - S31 Exclusive: A124

Claimable at the Platinum I tier

BR-Ranked S31 Platinum Banner

SKS - Hysteria (7 days)

Claimable at the Diamond I tier

BR-Ranked S31 Diamond Banner

SKS - Hysteria (30 days)

Claimable at the Heroic tier

BR-Ranked S31 Heroic Banner

BR-Ranked S31 Heroic Avatar

BR-Ranked S31 Heroic Top (for male characters)

(for male characters) BR-Ranked S31 Heroic Emote (60 days)

Claimable at the Master tier

BR-Ranked S31 Master Banner

BR-Ranked S31 Master Avatar

BR-Ranked S31 Master Emote (60 days)

Claimable at the Grandmaster I tier

Battle Royale Grandmaster 1 Banner

Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar

Claimable at the Grandmaster II tier

Battle Royale Grandmaster 2 Banner

Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar

Claimable at the Grandmaster III tier

Battle Royale Grandmaster 3 Banner

Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar

Claimable at the Grandmaster IV tier

Battle Royale Grandmaster 4 Banner

Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar

Claimable at the Grandmaster V tier

Battle Royale Grandmaster 5 Banner

Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar

Claimable at the Grandmaster VI tier

Battle Royale Grandmaster 6 Banner

Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar

Apart from the mentioned rewards, players will get Gold, Loadout items, EXP Cards, Gold Cards, Vouchers, Rank Tokens, and many more after reaching a new tier (except Bronze I) in Free Fire MAX Battle Royale Ranked Season 31.

Note: Each banner and avatar reward has a validity of 60 days; after the same, they will expire and automatically be removed from one's Free Fire MAX vault.

Besides the exclusive rewards, Garena has also enforced new optimizations with the latest BR-Ranked Season, which will make the rank-up after Heroic much easier. The adjustments to the new rank allocations are shown in the following table:

Match Outcome Points before adjustment Points after adjustment Booyah + Eliminated one opponent 10 ~ 25 18 ~ 35 Booyah + Eliminated 10 opponents 25 ~ 50 30~ 60 Finish at #10 + Eliminated one opponent -35 ~ -15 -20 ~ -10 Finish at #10 + Eliminated 10 opponents -15 ~ 10 -5 ~ 15

Besides the adjustments to the attribution of rank points, Free Fire MAX Battle Royale Ranked Season 31 has welcomed some other adjustments or changes in Loadout and timing of a match. Furthermore, gamers will be able to see the new feature in the form of BR Battle Airship.

Readers can also check out the leaks for the BR-Ranked Season 32 rewards here.

