Free Fire OB39 update official release date and expected time

With the Free Fire OB39 Advance Server, players have already got a brief sneak peek at what the developers have in the pipeline for the upcoming update. Furthermore, Garena officially announced the release of the update and revealed its posters to highlight the major changes that will arrive in the game, making the overall hype go through the roof.

Character skill awards, a new character system, and CS and BR tweaks are some of the major elements of the next update. In addition, players can expect plenty of new events and freebies after the event's conclusion to keep them engaged in the game.

Free Fire OB39 update's release date and time

The update will officially arrive on March 22, 2023 (Image via Garena)

According to the in-game section on the Indian server, the Free Fire OB39 update is slated to become available to players on March 22, 2023. Although Garena has officially announced the release date, they are yet to provide any information about the exact release time.

It goes without saying that updates for any online multiplayer game are generally preceded by a long maintenance period before the patch. To that end, the developers will likely begin rolling out the game's latest version a few hours into this break at about 5:30 to 6:00 am (GMT +0).

The maintenance schedule for the OB38 update on the Indian server (Image via Garena)

Garena is yet to announce the maintenance schedule for the highly anticipated Free Fire OB39 update. Nevertheless, the developers have mentioned that the maintenance period will be shorter, which is why the timings may vary this time around.

This process essentially makes the game inaccessible for a few hours at a time, and players must wait out this duration even after installing the latest version. If they attempt to start up the game after downloading the update, they will receive an error message informing them that the server will be ready soon.

Free Fire OB39 features

New character system and skill rework

Character system and skill rework (Image via Garena)

With the launch of the OB39 update, the entire character system in the battle royale title will be overhauled. Going forward, players can obtain the characters with the help of gold, and they will have max skill slots and levels by default. Interestingly, the same changes will apply to pet skills as well.

Garena will likely be adjusting multiple characters in Free Fire to balance out the game. Dasha, Otho, Xayne, and Ford will be the characters who will receive official changes. Additionally, a brand new Alvaro Awakens should also be added to the game.

CS and BR adjustments

BR and CS Adjustments (Image via Garena)

As seen in the Advance Server, a new Super Revival Card will be made available in the regular version. Additionally, the BR mode will feature in-game missions alongside increased vehicle speed for transportation. Next up, the BR/CS Map projection feature with past season history has certainly piqued the attention of the playerbase.

Although Garena has confirmed several features, the additions and changes mentioned above will only be confirmed once the patch notes go live.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players are advised to refrain from playing the battle royale title. Instead, they can play the MAX version.

