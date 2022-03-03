Free Fire MAX colorful signature trick: Color codes and steps revealed (March 2022)

Players may customize several aspects of their profile in Free Fire MAX, from their nicknames to their battle style and even signatures. For starters, a signature is a word or text that appears in the profile's bottom-right corner, just below the Social Style.
A common tendency among gamers is to tweak these components using fonts and symbols to make them more appealing. However, in contrast to every other element, players can select a color for their signature, which has a plethora of options.
How to get a colorful signature in Free Fire MAX
Players must utilize Hex codes to get a colorful signature in Free Fire MAX. These must be enclosed in a square and placed before the required text. Additionally, they can use various symbols of their choice, and gamers can search for a particular one on the internet.
Following the most recent updates, the colored signature is no longer visible to the user, and just the codes are displayed. However, the altered signature will be visible to other users when visiting the profile.
Color codes
Players can easily find the text codes on the internet. Here are some of them:
- Grey – #808080
- Lime – #00FF00
- Olive – #808000
- Cyan – #00FFFF
- Fuchsia: FF00FF
- Brown – #A52A2A
- Pink – #FFC0CB
- Dark Blue – #00008B
- White – #FFFFFF
- Blue – #0000FF
- Light Blue – #ADD8E6
- Aqua: 00FFFF
- Green – #008000
- Orange – #FFA500
- Purple – #800080
- Black – #000000
- Maroon: 800000
- Red - #FF0000
- Silver – #C0C0C0
- Magenta – #FF00FF
- Aquamarine – #7FFD4
- Yellow – #FFFF00
Symbols
1) [b][c][FF0099]☺︎☺︎☺︎☺︎☺︎☺︎☺︎︎
2) 6) [ff0000]ﮩ٨ـﮩﮩ٨ـ♡ﮩ٨ـﮩﮩ٨ـ
3) [FF0000] ᯤ 9 9 9 + NO internet
4) [b][c]F R E E F [ff8800] I [ffffff] R E
5) _____◢▓▓▓▓▓◣▁▁▁▙
◤ ◥▙▛▀▀▜▛▔▔▔▔
6) [b][c][ffd319]Ⓥ[i][FF0000] Your name
7) ▂▂▂▂▄▙▟▄▄▂▂▂▂▂▙
▙█▙▟▀▜▛◤
Steps to changing the signature in Free Fire MAX
Step 1: Players must access their profile within the game and subsequently click the gear icon beside their personal name badge.
Step 2: Click the edit option in the signature box's bottom corner and type or paste the new text.
Another option is to press the current signature, which will provide the option to enter the new one. Unlike changing IGNs and guild names that cost diamonds, updating the signature is completely free in Free Fire MAX. Users can make any number of changes.