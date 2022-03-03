Free Fire MAX colorful signature trick: Color codes and steps revealed (March 2022)

Players may customize several aspects of their profile in Free Fire MAX, from their nicknames to their battle style and even signatures. For starters, a signature is a word or text that appears in the profile's bottom-right corner, just below the Social Style.

A common tendency among gamers is to tweak these components using fonts and symbols to make them more appealing. However, in contrast to every other element, players can select a color for their signature, which has a plethora of options.

How to get a colorful signature in Free Fire MAX

Players must utilize Hex codes to get a colorful signature in Free Fire MAX. These must be enclosed in a square and placed before the required text. Additionally, they can use various symbols of their choice, and gamers can search for a particular one on the internet.

Only symbols will be visible to users upon visiting their own profile (Image via Garena)

Following the most recent updates, the colored signature is no longer visible to the user, and just the codes are displayed. However, the altered signature will be visible to other users when visiting the profile.

Color codes

Players can easily find the text codes on the internet. Here are some of them:

Grey – #808080

Lime – #00FF00

Olive – #808000

Cyan – #00FFFF

Fuchsia: FF00FF

Brown – #A52A2A

Pink – #FFC0CB

Dark Blue – #00008B

White – #FFFFFF

Blue – #0000FF

Light Blue – #ADD8E6

Aqua: 00FFFF

Green – #008000

Orange – #FFA500

Purple – #800080

Black – #000000

Maroon: 800000

Red - #FF0000

Silver – #C0C0C0

Magenta – #FF00FF

Aquamarine – #7FFD4

Yellow – #FFFF00

Symbols

1) [b][c][FF0099]☺︎☺︎☺︎☺︎☺︎☺︎☺︎︎

2) 6) [ff0000]ﮩ٨ـﮩﮩ٨ـ♡ﮩ٨ـﮩﮩ٨ـ

3) [FF0000] ᯤ 9 9 9 + NO internet

4) [b][c]F R E E F [ff8800] I [ffffff] R E

5) _____◢▓▓▓▓▓◣▁▁▁▙

◤ ◥▙▛▀▀▜▛▔▔▔▔

6) [b][c][ffd319]Ⓥ[i][FF0000] Your name

7) ▂▂▂▂▄▙▟▄▄▂▂▂▂▂▙

▙█▙▟▀▜▛◤

Steps to changing the signature in Free Fire MAX

Step 1: Players must access their profile within the game and subsequently click the gear icon beside their personal name badge.

Enter the new signature (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click the edit option in the signature box's bottom corner and type or paste the new text.

Another option is to press the current signature, which will provide the option to enter the new one. Unlike changing IGNs and guild names that cost diamonds, updating the signature is completely free in Free Fire MAX. Users can make any number of changes.

Edited by Shaheen Banu