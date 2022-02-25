Free Fire MAX CS Cup: Get free room card, emote, and more this week

Free Fire MAX's Clash Squad Cups are mini-tournaments in which users may register as a team of four and compete against other squads to demonstrate their abilities and collect awards. The first season of the cup was available during the game's fourth-anniversary celebrations, which still receives massive participation from the users.

The cup was introduced for a fourth time this month. Players are delighted with the addition because it brings with it the perfect opportunity to earn freebies upon winning a given number of games.

Registrations for Free Fire MAX Clash Squad Cup finals commence

The registration phase for the Free Fire MAX Clash Squad Cup started today at 05:00 IST (GMT +5:30) and will run until 26 February 10:00 IST (GMT +5:30). Players must form a team and play matches on Saturday and Sunday.

The teams will be divided into multiple tiers, and each team will play three matches against each other to get rewards, depending on the number of wins.

The list of rewards are as follows:

Rewards overview for CS Cup (Image via Garena)

3 wins chest – CS Cup Memorial Pin 1, Champion Crab emote (30d), CS Cup Banner 1(30d), and CS Cup Avatar (30d)

2 wins chest – Craftland Room Card (1 Match), 700x Universal Fragment, 3x Bounty Token, 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

1 win chest – 500x Universal Fragment, 2x Summon Airdrop, and 2x Gold Royale Voucher

No win – 300x Universal Fragment, 2x SCAN, and 1x Gold Royale Voucher

Steps to creating or joining the squad for Clash Squad Cup in Free Fire MAX

Step 1: Users can open the Clash Squad Cup interface by clicking on the Arena icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

Click on the create button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they must select the squad option and press the create option. A dialog box will appear, where players must enter the squad's name, banner, and avatar. Click the confirm button to create one.

However, gamers can press the join button to search for other squads and send their application.

Users should avoid joining a squad of random players and instead opt to team up with their friends since there are more possibilities to win more games and earn better rewards.

