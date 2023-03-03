Free Fire MAX Daily Trials (March 3, 2023): Day 8 rewards, how to get, and more

Free Fire MAX Chroma Futura events have filled the game with free rewards, with the Daily Trials bringing in new items daily for the players to try. The developers have kept the trials simple, as players must sign in to the battle royale title daily and claim the items through the event section.

The rewards for the eighth day are finally available in the game and include the Thiva character alongside an attractive P90 – Phantom. Read through for instructions on how to claim the two items.

Free Fire MAX: How to get 24-hour Thiva and P90 – Phantom in Free Fire MAX

The two rewards for the ongoing event are as follows (Image via Garena)

While the rewards from the Daily Trials are refreshed daily, these are not awarded directly. Instead, Free Fire MAX players must sign in to the battle royale title between March 3, 2023, at 4:00 am IST and March 4, at 3:59 am IST, and collect the items through the event section.

This time, you can try out Thiva alongside an exclusive SMG skin free of cost. Although these are only available for 24 hours, they are worth claiming.

Steps to get rewards from the Daily Trials in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the set of instructions offered in this section to claim the rewards in the battle royale title:

Step 1: Load your Free Fire MAX account in the events area. You may access it by clicking on the calendar icon on the right.

Scroll to the bottom of the available event to select Daily Trials (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Access the Chroma Futura tab from the menu and select the Daily Trials option from the available set of events.

Step 3: Hit the claim button to receive the Thiva character and the attractive P90 – Phantom free of cost.

After claiming the two items, the benefits will only be accessible for the next 24 hours.

Thiva character and P90 – Phantom in Free Fire MAX

Thiva character has Vital Vibes ability(Image via Garena)

Garena added Thiva during Free Fire's fourth-anniversary celebration as part of the game's collaboration with Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike. The character has a passive ability called Vital Vibes that boosts the rescues or reviving speed by 15%. On top of the added speed, helped-up users will recover 25 HP in 5 seconds.

After Thiva's ability is maxed out, individuals will benefit from an increased rescue speed of 30%. On top of that, upon a successful rescue, the helped-up user will also gain 50 HP, thus making it an excellent choice for team play.

P90 - Phantom gun skin (Image via Garena)

P90 – Phantom, on the other hand, brings the perfect balance of attributes alongside an improved appearance. The skin is based on an aqua theme with a great contrast of gold, black and white. Additionally, the water revolves around the skin, making it an absolute treat.

The attributes of this skin are as follows:

Damage: "++"

Reload Speed: "+"

Magazine: "-"

Note: A "+" indicates an increase in the attribute, and a "–" reflects a decrease in the said attribute.

