Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Badge Top-Up: Get free Voltage Vengeance Badges

Garena never ceases to surprise the fans with the type of events it introduces in Free Fire MAX and its original variant. Players get new chances to grab free or paid prizes in the game. Therefore, many keep an eye on the events section to avoid missing any opportunity to get new rewards.

On the first day of the new Elite Pass Season, a new top-up event went online in Free Fire MAX. Players are getting a chance to grab as many as 50 Voltage Vengeance Badges in the game for free if they are able to purchase at least 100 diamonds today, i.e., on November 1.

The complete event guide to the "Elite Pass Badge Top-Up" can be found in the following section.

Elite Pass Badge Top-Up in Free Fire MAX: How to claim free Voltage Vengeance Badges today (November 1)

New Elite Pass Top-Up is available for one day only (Image via Garena)

The latest top-up event is available in the game for just one day. Therefore, players will need to hurry if they want to grab free Voltage Vengeance Badges in Garena Free Fire's MAX variant. Each badge will allow gamers to upgrade tiers in the ongoing Elite Pass Voltage Vengeance.

The Elite Pass Top-Up event's sole requirement is to purchase at least 100 diamonds. However, it is also noteworthy that the Voltage Vengeance Badges will only allow gamers to upgrade through the badges. If they want to access the premium rewards, they will have to spend diamonds on the Elite Pass.

How to top up diamonds for the free rewards in Garena Free Fire MAX

How to top up diamonds to claim free Voltage Vengeance Badges (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can top up diamonds in Garena Free Fire MAX and get free Voltage Vengeance Badges today (November 1):

Step 1: Open the game on your smartphone, tablet, or PC/laptop and sign in using a preferred method.

If you are using a guest profile to log in, you can bind your account to avail the privilege of saving data online.

Step 2: Tap the diamond icon available at the top of the lobby and stay on the "Top-Up" tab.

Different diamond bundles in the game (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Choose a specific diamond bundle as per the requirements of the new top-up event. You can go with the 100-diamond bundle that costs ₹100.

Step 4: Make the purchase using your preferred method. Developers will credit the diamonds after the transaction is successful.

Elite Pass Badge Top-Up (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Press the Top-Up Event > Elite Pass Badge Top-Up in the in-game diamond section.

Step 6: Press the claim button to get the 50 Voltage Vengeance Badges in Free Fire MAX.

Also, you should ensure to use the Voltage Vengeance Badges in the ongoing Elite Pass or else they will expire.

You can buy the Elite Pass for 499 diamonds before ranking up with the badges (Image via Garena)

Apart from buying diamonds to get free badges, you can also spend in-game currency on Elite Pass to unlock access to the various tiers. Once they become available for rank-up, you can use the Voltage Vengeance Badges to upgrade.

