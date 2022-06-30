Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 50: Leaked rewards and more details

There are several ways to attain collectibles in Free Fire MAX, and Elite Pass is one of them. F2p players can acquire rewards from the "Free Pass," while the "Elite Pass" grants various paid prizes available at different tiers. Players can register progress through the game and ultimately grab the Elite Pass-themed bundle rewards.

As June is ending, Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 49 is coming to an end. The next Elite Pass will arrive in the game on 1 July 2022. Therefore, users who still haven't reached the maximum tier in June can do the same today. If players have already unlocked all current season rewards, they can look at the leaks of the Elite Pass Season 50.

Free Fire MAX Elite Season 50 "Bumble Rumblers" to bring Cyborg Piercer and Cyberoid Stinger costume bundles

Elite Pass Season 49 is ending today, i.e., 30 June (Image via Garena)

Developers usually unveil the theme of the forthcoming Elite Pass via the "Elite Bundle Preorder." The same trend has been followed with the Season 50, as players can take a peek at the upcoming themed costume bundle rewards alongside the title of Elite Pass.

The upcoming season will be known as "Bumble Rumblers" and will begin on 1 July. The themed rewards, which will be the highlight of Season 50, are Cyborg Piercer (female) and Cyberoid Stinger (male) costume sets. The pre-orders for the Elite bundle are open as of 30 June.

Elite Bundle is available at 999 diamonds via pre-order (Image via Garena)

The pre-order is available for 999 diamonds and will provide an exclusive reward, Apocalyptic Swarm Loot Box, if users buy the Elite Bundle before 1 July. Furthermore, Elite Bundle will provide several perks, including access to Elite Pass and instant unlock of Cyborg Piercer bundle alongside 50 badges.

Elite Bundle will unlock the Elite Pass rewards, which developers are yet to unveil. However, leaks have come out in the past few days which have revealed the following Free Fire MAX Elite Pass rewards:

Unlocks with 0 Badge – Pickup Truck Apocalyptic Swarm

Unlocks with 15 Badges – Terror Wasp Avatar

Unlocks with 20 Badges – Yellow Stripeline Jacket

Unlocks with 30 Badges – Bumble Conquer Banner

Unlocks with 50 Badges – Cyborg Piecer (already revealed)

Unlocks with 80 Badges – Bumble Slicer

Unlocks with 100 Badges – Apocalyptic Swarm Skyboard

Unlocks with 115 Badges – Terror Wasp Banner

Unlocks with 125 Badges – Bumble Attack (PARAFAL)

Unlocks with 135 Badges – Bumble Conquer Avatar

Unlocks with 150 Badges – Wasp Danger Loot Box

Unlocks with 195 Badges – Grenade Apocalyptic Swarm

Unlocks with 225 Badges – Cyberoid Stinger Bundle (already revealed)

Other tier rewards include different kinds of cards and crates, which further provide several benefits in Garena Free Fire MAX. All the premium rewards featured in Elite Pass have a collective worth of 10,000 diamonds. Still, players are required to spend only 499 to unlock the access, while 999 diamonds offer additional perks.

However, users should note that purchasing Elite Pass/Bundle will not automatically unlock the premium rewards. Players must grind hard and complete the Elite Pass missions to reach the maximum tier in Garena Free Fire MAX.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far