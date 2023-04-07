Free Fire MAX Emerald Cards: How to get free Artistic Musical Dance, Joyful Travel Backpack, and more

After the completion of the Awakened Alvaro event, the developers have released a new Emerald Storm event campaign in Free Fire MAX. As part of the same, Garena has released a new Mystery Shop and a new Emerald Cards event. The latter allows users to obtain a free permanent emote, backpack skin, and parachute skin, among other vouchers.

The event may look complicated at first glance, but it is pretty simple to understand, and this article will offer a detailed breakdown of the requirements and rewards.

Details about the new Emerald Cards event in Free Fire MAX

The new Emerald Cards event made its way into Free Fire MAX on April 7, 2023, and will run for the entire month (until April 30, 2023).

Players must complete missions to earn Forest Candy tokens. These tokens can then be used to make spins and obtain cards. A single spin requires two Forest Candy tokens, and five spins will cost 10 Forest Candy tokens.

Players must collect the required number of cards to complete a level and win the rewards for a particular stage. They also have the option to exchange cards with their friends to expedite their progress towards obtaining the permanent emote.

Clearing the stages will reward the rewards in the Emerald Cards event (Image via Garena)

Rewards will be provided upon clearing the different stages. Here are the rewards associated with the five stages of the Emerald Cards event:

Complete Stage 1: Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry: May 31, 2023)

Complete Stage 2: Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry: May 31, 2023)

Complete Stage 3: Wings of Dawn (Parachute)

Complete Stage 4: Joyful Travel Backpack

Complete Stage 5: Artistic Musical Dance

Since the event will be active for a long time, players can easily clear all the stages and get the emote, backpack skin, and other items.

Steps to claim rewards from the Emerald Cards event

Once you have cleared the stages, follow the steps below to claim the rewards of the newly commenced Emerald Cards event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Start the game on your device and then tap on the icon shown below:

Click on this icon to access the event (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You will be redirected to a web event featuring the Emerald Cards event, where you will find five different rewards.

Step 3: You can claim the rewards on the right side of the screen.

After getting the rewards, you can equip the emote, backpack, and parachute via the Vault section of Free Fire MAX. The vouchers can be utilized in Diamond Royale and Weapon Royale, respectively.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes