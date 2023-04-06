New Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale (India server): Get Storm Surge Kingfisher, Ice Bones Treatment Sniper, and more

Garena has brought a considerable overhaul to the Weapon Royales in Free Fire MAX, in which players can now spend gold to make spins with gold to obtain the legendary weapon skins. On top of that, the developers have further improved the prize pool that enables individuals to acquire more attractive rewards.

A brand new Weapon Royale has officially begun, featuring two attractive gun skins, including Kingfisher – Storm Surge and Treatment Sniper – Ice Bones, along with many other permanent rewards. Considering that this Luck Royale has just kicked off recently, interested players will have 56 days to obtain the items from the prize pool.

A brand new Weapon Royale featuring skins for Kingfisher and Treatment Sniper begins in Free Fire MAX

Here's the new Weapon Royale (Image via Garena)

With the rework of the Weapon Royale in Free Fire MAX, players can spin within this gacha using gold, unlike before when diamonds were necessary. A single spin in the Luck Royale costs 800 gold, while a pack of 10+1 spins will set players back by 8000 gold.

To top it all off, players are guaranteed to receive a legendary weapon skin for every 100 spins that they make. Essentially, spins worth 80,000 gold will ensure a permanent reward. Additionally, the prize pool does feature trial gun skins, and with the Lifetime Weapon Progress system, users can collect permanent rewards with this method as well.

Prize pool of the event (Image via Garena)

Listed below are all the items that are included in the prize pool:

Kingfisher – Storm Surge

Treatment Sniper – Ice Bones

M1014 – Violet Terror

M14 – Violet Terror

SCAR – Violet Terror

Divine Explosion M79

Titanium MP40

Steel Winds UMP

Pan-Earthshaker Stomp

Stormbringer Swing

Catastrophe Slasher

Grenade – BOOYAH DAY 2021

Kingfisher – Storm Surge (3 Days)

Kingfisher – Storm Surge (7 Days)

Kingfisher – Storm Surge (15 Days)

Treatment Sniper – Ice Bones (3 Days)

Treatment Sniper – Ice Bones (7 Days)

Treatment Sniper – Ice Bones (15 Days)

M1014 – Violet Terror (3 Days)

M1014 – Violet Terror (7 Days)

M1014 – Violet Terror (15 Days)

M14 – Violet Terror (3 Days)

M14 – Violet Terror (7 Days)

M14 – Violet Terror (15 Days)

SCAR – Violet Terror (3 Days)

SCAR – Violet Terror (7 Days)

SCAR – Violet Terror (15 Days)

Divine Explosion M79 (3 Days)

Divine Explosion M79 (7 Days)

Divine Explosion M79 (15 Days)

Titanium MP40 (3 Days)

Titanium MP40 (7 Days)

Titanium MP40 (15 Days)

Steel Winds UMP (3 Days)

Steel Winds UMP (7 Days)

Steel Winds UMP (15 Days)

Accordingly, you can start making spins using gold or weapon royale vouchers to get your hands on some of the exclusive weapon skins in Free Fire MAX.

Steps to access the Weapon Royale in Free Fire MAX

Interested readers can follow the steps given below to access the Weapon Royale and potentially obtain the Storm Surge Kingfisher and Ice Bones Treatment Sniper skins in the game:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and click on the Luck Royale icon.

Step 2: Select Weapon Royale from the available Luck Royales.

Step 3: Start spinning using gold or the vouchers.

After receiving different gun skins, you can equip them from the Armory section in Free Fire MAX.

