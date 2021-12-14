3 best uses of gold in Garena Free Fire OB31 version

Free Fire features two main currencies in the form of Gold and Diamonds. The latter requires real money to acquire, while the former can be attained for absolutely no cost. Not everyone can spend on a game, which leads them to resort to gold.

The problem is that not every user is aware of the best methods to spend gold, and they end up wasting their resources on unimportant items. Hence, they need to be aware of the optimal use of in-game currency.

Note: This article is entirely based on the writer's opinion.

Best uses of gold in Free Fire OB31 update

3) Gold Royale

Gold Royale offers unique costume bundles (Image via Free Fire)

Gold Royale is one of the Luck Royales present in the game and the spins inside that can be made using gold. Each requires 300 gold, while a collection of 11 spins is priced at 3000.

It gets updated every few months and brings in new bundles for the players to acquire. As a result, individuals who want the outfits can certainly spend their gold on them.

2) Skill Slots

Skill slots also require users to spend gold

Most players will be familiar with the concept of character combinations, i.e., combining the ability of multiple characters. Creating them enables individuals to possess all of their abilities simultaneously, enhancing their overall performance.

However, to create them, it is necessary that players purchase skill slots. In the process of opening those slots, users are provided with an option to either spend gold or diamonds.

1) Characters

Many characters are now accessible through gold in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Characters claim the top spot on this list, and there are more than 40 of them accessible in the battle royale game. The majority of characters can be purchased by players through the in-game store, and there are a few that can be obtained using gold as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

Recently, the list of characters attainable by gold has been expanded by developers, and players can now attain Xayne, D-bee, Jai, Jota, and more using this in-game currency.

Edited by Shaheen Banu