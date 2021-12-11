3 best Free Fire character combos beginners should use for easy Booyah

With the massive rise in the popularity of Free Fire, a large number of new players are joining the game. Many of them wish to improve, and one of the most essential factors influencing gameplay is the choice of characters. As a result, beginners often look for the best ones to incorporate.

In addition, by purchasing the necessary skill slots, players can create character combinations and mix their skills. Here are the top three pairings to try:

Note: This list represents the writer’s opinion. No character has been repeated to provide more options to the players. Additionally, the abilities stated below are at the highest level of every character.

Free Fire: 3 best character combinations for beginners

3) Skyler + D-bee + Leon + Otho

Skyler (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler: Riptide Rhythm

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Leon: Buzzer Beater

Otho: Memory Mist

Skyler’s ability unleashes a sonic wave, which damages a total of 10 Gloo Walls in a range of 100 meters. Moreover, every Gloo Wall deployed will result in increased health recovery starting at 9 points with a 60-second cooldown.

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

Coming to D-bee’s skill, it boosts the movement speed and accuracy by 15% and 45%, respectively. However, this only occurs when the players are firing while moving.

Leon (Image via Free Fire)

Buzzer Beater ability of Leon recovers 30 health points of players after they survive a fight.

Otho (Image via Free Fire)

Lastly, Otho's ability reveals the position of other enemies within 50 meters after they eliminate a foe. Information gets shared with teammates notifying them about the location of the adversaries.

2) K + Miguel + Moco + Hayato

K (Image via Free Fire)

K: Master of All

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Hayato: Bushido

K has the 'Master of All' ability, which increases the max EP of players by 50. It additionally has two modes:

Jiu-jitsu: This leads to a 500% boost in EP conversion rate Psychology: 3 EP gets recovered every 1 second, up to 250 EP.

There’s a small 3-second cooldown on the mode switch.

Miguel (Image via Free Fire)

Miguel is pretty good to pair with K as it refills 80 EP after the users get a kill in Free Fire. This can then be converted quickly while they are in Jiu-jitsu mode.

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

In Moco’s 'Hacker’s Eye,' a 5-second tag is applied to enemies when users hit them. Similar to Otho, teammates get the details of the location.

Hayato (Image via Free Fire)

Lastly, Bushido ability of Hayato increases the armor penetration by 10% with every 10% decrease in maximum health.

1) Alok + Jota + Jai + Luqueta

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Alok: Drop the Beat

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jai: Raging Reload

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Drop the Beat restores 5 HP/s for 10 seconds and results in a 15% increased movement speed. A cooldown of 45 seconds is then applied.

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

Jota is perfect for aggressive players as it restores HP when they hit an enemy with a gun. Moreover, knocking out a foe replenishes 20% HP.

Jai (Image via Free Fire)

Raging Reload recovers the gun’s magazine capacity by 45% after individuals take down an enemy, but there’s a catch. This applies to weapons from AR, SMG, Pistol and Shotgun categories only.

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

The final piece of this combo is Luqueta's Hat Trick, which enhances players' maximum health by 25 up to 50 with each kill.

