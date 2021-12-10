5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Skyler after OB31 update

There are many characters available to players in Free Fire, and Skyler emerges as one of the top options. He was added to the game earlier this year as part of a collaboration with the prominent Vietnamese singer — Sơn Tùng M-TP — and he possesses an ability called Riptide Rhythm.
After activation, the character’s ability unleashes a sonic wave, damaging five gloo walls in a range of 100 meters. In addition, every gloo wall that users deploy leads to increasing HP recovery, starting from four points. Later, there’s a 40-second cooldown applied.
Here are the best pets to pair with Skyler.
Note: Choice of pet depends on the user, and the ones mentioned below are based on the writer’s opinion.
Free Fire: Most useful pets to pair with Skyler after OB31 update
5) Ottero
Skill: Double Blubber
Ottero is an excellent pet available in Free Fire due to its Double Blubber ability, which restores a particular amount of EP when using Treatment Pistols or medkits. Gamers also gain 35% of the HP recovered at the base level.
When the pet reaches its highest level, the same number will rise to 65% of HP.
4) Detective Panda
Skill: Panda’s Blessings
Detective Panda will help gamers who prefer to play aggressively on the battlefield. With Panda’s Blessings, individuals will restore a total of four health points with every kill.
The health they regain will become ten after the pet is leveled up to level 7 (max).
3) Beaston
Skill: Helping Hand
Beaston takes the next position on this list, and it possesses the unique skill known as Helping Hand, which is related to utility items. At pet level 1, the throwing distance of grenades, gloo walls, flashbangs, and smoke grenades increases by 10%.
The percentage rises to 30% when Beaston’s ability reaches level 3.
2) Rockie
Skill: Stay Chill
Rockie is among the best options to pair with characters that have an active ability. It leads to a reduction in the cooldown time.
When the Stay Chill skill is at level 1, the cooldown time is reduced by 6%, eventually rising to 15% at its peak.
1) Mr. Waggor
Skill: Smooth Gloo
Mr. Waggor syncs well with Skyler as it produces gloo wall grenades. At the initial level, when players have no gloo walls, the pet will generate one every 120 seconds.
At the highest level, one gloo wall is produced every 100 seconds when the users have less than two of them.