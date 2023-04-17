Free Fire MAX Evo Vault (Indian server): Rewards, duration, and more

Among all the cosmetics available in Free Fire MAX, Evo Gun skins are highly sought after in the community, prompting Garena to reintroduce them into the game. Instead of the regular Faded Wheel, the developers have taken a slightly different approach and released a new Evo Vault for the relaunch of four attractive skins. The new event arrived on the Indian server a few days after the details were leaked online.

Evo Vault presents players with an opportunity to obtain the Evo Gun skins they previously missed and build on their large in-game collection.

New Evo Vault starts in Free Fire MAX

A new Evo Vault featuring four popular Evo Gun skins: MP40 – Predatory Cobra, UMP – Booyah Day 2021, SCAR – Megalodon Alpha, and XM8 – Destiny Guardian commenced on the Free Fire MAX Indian server on April 17, 2023. The event requires players to spend diamonds on spins and obtain items randomly.

A single spin costs 20 diamonds, and a pack of 10 spins is priced at 180 diamonds. Another exciting aspect of the event is that players are guaranteed an Evo Gun skin in 50 spins, amounting to 900 diamonds.

Additionally, if players receive a previously owned gun skin, it will automatically be converted into 100x particular Evo Gun tokens, which are worth a few thousand diamonds.

The prize pool of the new Evo Vault includes the following items:

The prize pool features a number of items besides Evo Gun skin (Image via Garena)

MP40 – Predatory Cobra

UMP – Booyah Day 2021

SCAR – Megalodon Alpha

XM8 – Destiny Guardian

MP40 – Predatory Cobra Token Crate

SCAR – Megalodon Alpha Token Crate

UMP – Booyah Day Token Crate

XM8 – Destiny Guardian Token Crate

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher

Weapon Royale Voucher

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Leg Pockets

Scan

Bonfire

Summon Airdrop

Secret Clue

Bounty Token

Gold Royale Voucher

There is no fixed probability associated with obtaining a particular reward, and as a result, individuals may get a gun skin in the first few attempts while others may receive it in the stipulated 50 spins. Thus, players with more than 900 diamonds in their account should spin.

Steps to access Evo Vault and get Evo Gun skin in Free Fire MAX

Players may follow the steps provided below to access the new Evo Vault in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open the events tab, select Evo Vault, and click the Go button to access the event interface.

Spend diamonds to make spins and receive the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Spend diamonds to make spins and randomly receive items from a massive prize pool.

Step 3: Spin until you acquire the preferred Evo Gun skin.

Additionally, since you are guaranteed an Evo Gun skin with 50 spins, it makes the event more lucrative.

