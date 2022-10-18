Free Fire MAX Fang Top-Up guide: Get free pet and emote this week

Top-up events are a great way to get free rewards in Free Fire MAX. These events provide players with bonus items after they purchase a particular number of diamonds in the battle royale title.

Garena adds new events of this kind at regular intervals to encourage users to purchase the in-game currency. The developers added the Fang Top-Up to the Indian server today (18 October 2022), offering a free pet alongside an emote.

All interested users will have to meet the requirements set by the developers to receive the items. A detailed guide about the event is provided below.

How to get a free pet and emote in Free Fire MAX from Fang Top-Up

Fang Top-Up started on 18 October and will continue until 23 October, giving players plenty of time to decide whether or not to get the pet and the emote. They basically need to fulfill the conditions listed below to get the two different rewards:

Buy 100 diamonds in the game: Lava Fang Pet Skin Bundle (Fang Pet + Lava Fang skin)

Buy 500 diamonds in the game: Sit Down! (emote)

Most pets in Free Fire MAX cost 499 diamonds, so this is a great deal if players want to obtain the Fang pet. To get both rewards, they will simply have to purchase a top-up pack of 520 diamonds (INR 400).

Steps to claim and equip the free pet and emote

Once you have purchased diamonds in Free Fire MAX, follow the steps provided below to claim the rewards:

Step 1: Open the game on your device and head to the ‘Fang Top-Up’ event.

You have to visit the top-up event and tap on the 'Claim' button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The two rewards will appear on the screen, and you can click the ‘Claim’ button next to them.

Step 3: After they have been redeemed, you can go to the ‘Pet’ section to equip the Fang pet. The Sit Down! (emote) can be equipped by visiting the ‘Vault’ section.

How to buy diamonds in Free Fire MAX

You can buy diamonds in the battle royale title using the in-game top-up center. You follow the steps below to do so:

Step 1: On the lobby screen of Free Fire MAX, tap on the ‘Diamond’ icon at the top of the screen.

Click on this icon to reach the top-up center (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Numerous top-up options will appear, and you must select the required one. Below are the different options:

₹80 – 100 diamonds

₹250 – 310 diamonds

₹400 – 520 diamonds

₹800 – 1060 diamonds

₹1,600 – 2180 diamonds

₹4,000 – 5600 diamonds

Complete the payment using any of the payment methods (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You can complete the purchase using any one of the payment methods to obtain the respective number of diamonds. Once this is done, you will be eligible to claim the rewards from the Fang Top-Up.

If you do not wish to spend a lot of cash on the event, it is recommended that you purchase 100 diamonds to receive the free pet and skin. Players who are willing to spend money should consider getting both prizes.

