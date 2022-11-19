Free Fire MAX Galaxy Hyperbook Top-Up event: How to get all eight Legendary rewards today

The long-awaited Galaxy Hyperbook Top-Up has finally started on Free Fire MAX's Indian server. As the name suggests, Garena has released a new Hyperbook that grants players the opportunity to obtain tempting cosmetics, including a loot box, an emote, a gun skin, and more.

This event commenced on November 19, 2022, and will be available until November 24, 2022. Players will have to purchase 300 diamonds during this event to receive the Hyperbook, an exclusive avatar, and gun skin.

Read this article for a detailed guide about the new Free Fire MAX top-up event.

The new Galaxy Hyperbook Top-Up kicks off on Free Fire MAX's Indian server

As always, the start of a new top-up event has excited many Free Fire MAX players within the game's community. This event features two top-up requirements, the first one at a hundred diamonds which offers an avatar and banner, while the second one is set at three hundred diamonds, providing a special Hyperbook as the reward.

The exact details of the requirements are:

Purchase 100 diamonds to get a free FFWS Iceblue Avatar and FFWS Iceblue Banner

Purchase 300 diamonds to get a free Galaxy Hyperbook

Since these requirements are successive, players only need to purchase 300 diamonds to fulfill the event's requirements. The Galaxy Hyperbook being offered as a reward allows users to obtain eight legendary rewards, which would otherwise cost hundreds of diamonds.

Steps to purchase diamonds to get the rewards

You may follow these instructions to purchase diamonds and then claim the Hyperbook in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access the top-up section in Free Fire MAX and click on the button below the preferred top-up pack.

You will have to choose the required top-up pack to proceed (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Complete the payment using the preferred method to receive the diamonds.

The new Hyperbook Top-Up event (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the diamonds are reflected in your account balance, access the Events page and select the Hyperbook Top-Up section under the FFWS 2022 tab.

Step 4: Click the 'Claim' button beside the rewards to obtain them.

Unlike regular top-up events, the process does not end here. To obtain the eight legendary rewards, you will need to acquire special Galaxy Hyperbook Tokens. These Tokens are available for purchase directly from the store or through crates.

Fortunately, the reward on the very first page of the book is free and can be obtained immediately. The details of all of the Hyperbook's pages are as follows:

The reward on the sixth page (Image via Garena)

Page 1: Galaxy Tribute Loot Box

Page 2: Sports Car – Galaxis

Page 3: Gloo Wall – Galactic Protection

Page 4: Galaxy Vanquish Backpack

Page 5: Katana – Galaxy Swordsman

Page 6: MAG-7 – Galaxy Monstron

Page 7: Beast Tease

Page 8: Galactic Drachen skywing

The eighth page is a secret, and you will receive one spin after unlocking every normal page, which can be used to stand a chance to unlock the reward. Additionally, you are guaranteed the item on the secret page after unlocking all the other pages.

The tokens required to unlock each page are as follows:

Page 2: 35 Galaxy Hyperbook Tokens

Page 3: 55 Galaxy Hyperbook Tokens

Page 4: 75 Galaxy Hyperbook Tokens

Page 5: 105 Galaxy Hyperbook Tokens

Page 6: 170 Galaxy Hyperbook Tokens

Page 7: 230 Galaxy Hyperbook Tokens

Although you receive the Hyperbook for free through the top-up event, collecting these many Galaxy Hyperbook Tokens will cost a fortune. Hence, only players with at least a few thousand spare diamonds are advised to take advantage of this Free Fire MAX top-up event.

