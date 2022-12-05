Free Fire MAX Goal or Troll event guide

Football mania has come to Free Fire MAX, and Garena has recently included many unique events themed on the sport. Essentially, the “Football Fable” celebrations will last until December 18, the date of the Qatar World Cup 2022 final.

One of the new themed events introduced in Free Fire MAX is “Goal or Troll,” a fun mini-game that will keep the players engaged for hours. On top of this, exciting rewards are up for grabs, providing users with an added bonus.

Further details about the Goal or Troll event are provided in the section below.

New Goal or Troll event added to Free Fire MAX

The Goal or Troll event was introduced in Free Fire MAX today, December 5, 2022, and will remain active until December 18, 2022. It is exciting and features a total of five unique rewards.

Within the event, there are two roles players can choose, i.e., Goalkeeper and Shooter. In the former, they would have to keep the ball out, and in the latter, they would have to score goals.

There are multiple rewards available (Image via Garena)

Participation in the event will be rewarded with points, and attaining milestones will result in the following rewards:

500 Points: Random Weapon Loot Crate

1000 Points: Gold Royale Voucher

2000 Points: 50x Universal Fragments

3000 Points: Santa’s Choice (M60 + SPAS12) Weapon Loot Crate

4000 Points: 5x Red Football

However, taking part in the mini-game isn’t free and would require users to complete different daily tasks to get the tokens. The following is a list of the many missions that they can complete:

Login: 1x Token

Play 1 CS Game: 2x Token

Play 5 Games: 3x Tokens

Kill 6 People: 3x Tokens

Play 1 Game with Friend: 4x Tokens

Play more than 15 minutes: 5x Tokens

Booyah Once: 5x Tokens

Since gamers can earn up to 150x points in every go of the mini-game, completing the final milestone could take several days. Nonetheless, the work would be worthwhile because the rewards are fantastic.

Steps to access and collect rewards from the Goal or Troll event

The steps to claim the rewards from the event are provided below:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX on your mobile device and hit the “Calendar” icon to be redirected to the “Football Fable” section.

Step 2: Next, tap on the “Goal or Troll” event and hit the “Go To” button to visit the specific mini-game.

The event will start after you click on the "Start" button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After the event appears on your screen, you may press the “Start” button to play. You will be rewarded with points based on your performance.

Once the points have been accumulated for the milestones, you may end up claiming the rewards.

Other event - Play Football Squad

Play Football Squad event was recently added to Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Another active event related to the Football Fable celebrations is “Play Football Squad.” It requires users to play matches in the newly introduced “Football Squad” game mode. The following are the different missions:

Play 1 match in Football Squad: Random Loadout Loot Crate

Play 5 matches in Football Squad: Magenta Football Parachute

The tasks associated with this event can be accomplished by users in under an hour due to their relative simplicity.

