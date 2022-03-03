Free Fire MAX Groza Beatz Banger Incubator: How to get skins at 50% discount today (March 3)

Garena is now offering a special 50% discount on the Groza Beatz Banger Incubator in Free Fire MAX. Users may take advantage of this special offer only for a limited time. The incubator houses some of the most desired and rare cosmetics within the game, including bundles and gun skins.

However, this luck royale requires the spending of a massive number of diamonds, which not every player has access to. As a result, many gamers await such sales to acquire some attractive cosmetics.

50% discount available on Free Fire MAX incubator

The 50% discount on Free Fire MAX Groza Beatz Banger is only available on 3 March 2022. The discounted rate for the spins is 20 diamonds for a single spin, and the price of five spins is set at 90 diamonds.

Rewards

The spins are available at a 50% discount (Image via Garena)

Players will not get the rewards directly as the incubator requires users to make spins and collect specific materials (Blueprints and Evolution Stones) to earn prizes. Here is the prize pool:

Groza – Thunder Electrified

Copper Prodigies Badge

Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Shirt Loot Crate

100x Memory Fragments (Nairi)

Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

Evolution Stone

1x Pet Food

Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Pants Crate

Bonfire

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

Subsequently, users can check the collected materials for the following:

Exchange section of the incubator in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Exchange 3x Blueprint: Beatz Bangers + 7x Evolution Stone for Groza Thunder Electrified

Exchange 2x Blueprint: Beatz Bangers + 5x Evolution Stone for Groza Airburst Entranced

Exchange 2x Blueprint: Beatz Bangers + 4x Evolution Stone for Groza Flames Enchanted

Exchange 1x Blueprint: Beatz Bangers + 3x Evolution Stone for Groza Jewel Mystified

Exchange Blueprint: Phantom for Blueprint: Beatz Bangers

Steps to accessing the incubator and making spins at a discounted rate

Step 1: Users should go to the Luck Royale section and then select the Incubator section from the multiple tabs.

Access the incubator and make spins (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, users can make the desired number of spins at reduced rates.

Step 3: The materials can be exchanged by clicking on the Exchange icon in the center.

The 50% discount considerably reduces the cost of obtaining the Groza skin from the incubator in Free Fire MAX. Thus, interested users can certainly make full use of the opportunity. However, there is still uncertainty about the number of diamonds gamers will have to shell out to get one of the four skins.

