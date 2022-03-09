Free Fire MAX Holi login event: How to get legendary gun skins for free

A new Free Fire MAX Holi daily login event is now underway, which features legendary and themed gun skin rewards for gamers. The developers have also added an event calendar for the festivities, and players can look forward to plenty of activities that will keep them glued to the game for many days.

The data miners had posted leaks around the Free Fire MAX Holi celebrations a few days ago, and all these have materialized. As per the schedule, these activities will take place until 22 March and will include a diverse lineup of cosmetics up for grabs.

Legendary gun skins are available in the Holi login event in Free Fire MAX

The cumulative login event began on 9 March, and users must check in every day to get two gun skins trials. Gamers must sign in for a total of five days until its conclusion on 13 March 2022 to collect all the items. Players have no room for flexibility, and those who seek to earn the items must sign in daily.

A total of 14 gun skins are available (Image via Garena)

Gamers can receive the following items by signing in for a given number of days for the Holi event:

Login 1 day to get free M79 – Demolitionist (7d) and AN94 – Spikey Spine (7d)

Login 2 days to get free MP5 – Demolitionist (7d) and M79 – Hipster Bunny (7d)

Login 3 days to get free M1014 – Demolitionist (7d) and AWM – Duke Swallowtail (7d)

Login 4 days to get free AUG – Party Animal (7d) and P90 – Rebel Academy (7d)

Login 5 days to get free Woodpecker – Party Animal (7d) and SCAR – Mystic SCAR (7d)

Steps to get the rewards

Players should follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Sign in to the Free Fire account and access the event section.

Click the daily login (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, select Daily Login 1 under the Happy Holi 2022 event within the game.

Step 3: Click the claim button beside the gun skins to receive them.

You can equip the gun skins from the Armory section and use the skin for the next seven days.

The requirements for this event in Free Fire MAX are easy to meet, and users should not lose out on the incentives. While the skins are only temporary and will expire in seven days, they are quite valuable. If gamers had to get them through gun crates from the store, it would cost a few hundred diamonds.

