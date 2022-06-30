Free Fire MAX Homer Top-Up event: How to get free character and bundle

Free Fire MAX players have always been interested in top-up events. These events offer players certain rewards after they purchase a specified number of diamonds.

The Homer Top-Up event was introduced on the Indian server on 30 June 2022 and allows players to obtain the newly-added Homer character and a special bundle for free. Users will have a few days to purchase diamonds and win the rewards.

Details of the Homer Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX

Similar to previous character introductions in Free Fire MAX, Homer has been released through a top-up event. Gamers can use this event until 6 July 2022, and they will get the character after they purchase 100 diamonds.

The requirements for the new top-up event (Image via Garena)

The requirements and the rewards are as follows:

Purchase 100 diamonds to receive free Homer character

Purchase 500 diamonds to receive Homer’s Sightless Assassin Bundle

The requirements for these events are cumulative. The rewards from the top-up event are considered to be free, since players only have to purchase the diamonds and do not need to spend them.

How to purchase diamonds and get the items mentioned above

Gamers may follow the instructions in the following section to purchase diamonds and acquire the rewards:

Step 1: Users can open their account in Free Fire MAX and access the top-up section.

Users can acquire 520 diamonds to obtain both the items (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They can select the appropriate diamond pack from the options on their screen.

Players must ensure that they meet the requirements for the event. This time around, they must purchase diamonds worth INR 80 to get the character for free. A pack of 520 diamonds priced at INR 400 will net them the bundle.

Step 3: Once the payment is complete and the diamonds are added to the account, users can open the event by clicking on the Calendar option.

Select the Homer Top-Up option (Image via Garena)

Step 4: They can then access the Homer Top-Up section and press the claim button beside the corresponding reward to acquire it.

Homer character in Free Fire MAX

The Sense Shockwave ability will help with aggressive gameplay (Image via Garena)

Homer is the latest character to be released in the battle royale title. He has an active ability to release a drone that targets the nearest enemy in the 100m distance ahead of the player. This will create a 5m wide pulse explosion that will hinder movement and firing speed, reducing them by 10% each.

In addition to dealing 25 damage, the effects of this ability last for five seconds. The ability has a cooldown time of 140 seconds.

Note: The effects of this ability are at the lowest level, and gamers can level up their character to improve the skill.

