Free Fire MAX latest OB35 update direct download and update link

Garena Free Fire MAX and its original eponymous variant received the update on Wednesday, 20 July. The latest patch is available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, where users can download/update the OB35 version of both variants.

The update has introduced a new logo for Free Fire and its MAX version. Players can spot new UI, fresh gameplay features, balance changes, and other optimizations besides the refurbished logo.

Readers can find the detailed patch notes for the OB35 update here.

However, those interested in the direct download/update link can find the relevant information below.

Garena Free Fire MAX OB35 download details

The OB35 patch update is now available in the application stores (Image via Google Play Store)

Gamers can install the update via the application stores on their devices. The only official download/update links for the Free Fire and FF MAX OB35 version are given here:

Android (Google Play Store): https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dts.freefiremax&hl=en_IN&gl=US

iOS (Apple App Store): https://apps.apple.com/my/app/garena-free-fire-max/id1480516829

Individuals can find out more about how to install the update by following the steps given below:

Step 1: They may open the Google Play Store/Apple App Store on their devices to browse for Free Fire MAX.

Alternatively, readers can copy and paste the direct link in a web browser to open the download page, depending on their device.

The OB35 update has a size of 327 MB on Android devices (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 2: Players must tap on the download/update button available on the page to initiate the installation of the OB35 version.

In the case of Android OS, the update size is around 327 MB, but if they install Free Fire MAX for the first time, they will have to download the file size of 504 MB. Hence, users can employ a Wi-Fi connection, if available.

Step 3: Users should download a small update file and log in using their preferred platform/option (Google, Facebook, Twitter, VK, or Guest Login).

Gamers can download the additional resource packs to get rewards after the OB35 update (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Players can tap on the "download center" available in the lobby to download the additional resource packs. It will also allow them to claim several rewards in the game.

They can use the same method on their PCs via an Android emulator. However, they will have to download a decent emulator on their laptops or PCs before following the step-by-step guide above.

Here are some of the suggestions for the Android emulators that readers can use to install Garena Free Fire MAX:

BlueStacks - https://www.bluestacks.com/download.html

https://www.bluestacks.com/download.html NoxPlayer - https://www.bignox.com/en/download/fullPackage?formal

https://www.bignox.com/en/download/fullPackage?formal GameLoop - https://www.gameloop.com/

https://www.gameloop.com/ MEmu - https://www.memuplay.com/download-memu-on-pc.html

https://www.memuplay.com/download-memu-on-pc.html LDPlayer - https://www.ldplayer.net/

After installation on a PC, gamers can launch the program and use Play Store or App center to install Free Fire MAX or Free Fire OB35 version.

