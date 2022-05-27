Free Fire MAX latest version (May 2022): OB34 update features, requirements, and more revealed

The OB34 version of Garena Free Fire MAX is available now for all smartphones/tablets. Users who have not updated the game on their devices will only need to open the application store for Android or iOS and tap on the 'Update' button to install the new in-game content.

Developers have introduced many new features in the game, while plenty of the previous content has been optimized. Thus, users, especially those from India, should download/update Free Fire MAX to the latest version to claim login rewards and enjoy the new additions and adjustments.

Garena Free Fire MAX May update: New features, resource requirements, and more about OB34 version

Minimum system requirements and change in file size

Developers have adjusted the total file size of FF MAX to enhance the efficiency (Image via Google Play Store)

The minimum system requirements for the MAX variant are given as follows:

Required Android version - Android 4.1 or above

- Android 4.1 or above Minimum RAM - 2GB

- 2GB Current version - 2.91.0

- 2.91.0 Download size - Around 490 MB

Developers have snipped the file size exclusively for the MAX variant by saying,

"We recognize that Free Fire Max's HD graphics could cause a major burden to your mobile devices. Therefore, we tweaked a few areas to reduce this version's file size and, without compensating resolution, alleviate the performance drain that your devices might experience while running Free Fire Max. Now you can enjoy smoother graphics that make your gaming experience so much better."

Thus, developers have altered the size of the game to enhance its efficiency and compatibility for different devices. Since they have maintained graphics quality, even low-end users will be able to install and run the MAX variant with a fewer number of lags and stutters.

New features in OB34 update

Apart from the size of the APK file, the following other features, both MAX-exclusive and shared, can be spotted in the game:

New Clash Squad season

Adjustment to the Ranking systems

Ability reworks for D-Bee, Dimitri, and Wolfrahh.

Adjustments in the case of Skyler, Alok, Chrono, Steffie, Kenta, Wukong, etc.

Clash Squad tweaks: Map balancing and Armor upgrades.

Batte Royale changes: Optimizations in visuals for airdrops, and rare loot, alongside gameplay adjustments in terms of weaponry, Vending Machines, Health equipment, and more.

A new Sniper Rifle, M24.

Weapon balance changes for: FAMAS, M14, M4A1, Scar, Groza, Kar98K, VSS, UMP, and more.

Craftland improvements: Inclusion of Zombies, Isle of Champs (new map), interactive items, and more.

Inclusion of new resources in Download Center due to decrease in size (Free Fire MAX-exclusive): Lone Wolf, Events, Alpine, and some collections.

Users can take a look at the complete list of the new features via the OB34 patch notes here.

Indian server received the pending features

Many pending features from the OB33 update have finally arrived on the Indian server after the OB34 version (Image via Garena)

After the global OB33 update, many features that did not arrive on the Indian server are finally available after the OB34 version's launch. Players can spot Free Fire MAX's in-game content, including the LINK feature, Kenta character, Honor (Credit) System, and many more right away.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan