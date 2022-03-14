Free Fire MAX low MB download: Real or fake?

Garena teased Free Fire MAX back in 2020 and launched it last September. The purpose behind the launch of this variant was to provide an enhanced Free Fire experience. Therefore, the new title's file size and resource requirements are relatively higher.

The enhanced variant has a download size of around 0.93 GB, while additional resource packages require more space. Hence, the MAX version is not appropriate for lower-end device users. However, many spot various "Free Fire MAX low MB files" online.

Readers should not skip the following section if they want to know more about the low MB file for the popular BR title.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Are the low MB files for the BR shooter listed on various websites genuine?

Various Google search results for low MB files (Image via Google)

Players can find multiple websites listing low MB files for the MAX variant with just one Google search. The files listed often have download sizes of around 50-60 MB, which is quite misleading. These links serve the purpose of being clickbait to get more engagement.

In reality, the given 50-60 MB files are only APKs for the MAX variant. If gamers want to run any application, especially a game, without any hassle, they need to download the APK alongside OBB files as both are essential for the in-app content.

YouTube also features various misleading "low MB file" guides (Image via YouTube)

If users download a low MB file for Free Fire's MAX version featured on a site, they are only downloading the APK and won't get the original app's compressed version. Thus, the claims of low MB files are misleading and fake, despite the genuineness of APK files.

Also, such files carry harmful malware that can corrupt the device and steal personal data.

Players can download the MAX variant from the official website (Image via Garena)

However, players need to be cautious and avoid downloading files (APK and OBB) from any third-party website. Sometimes, these files are unauthorized and can lead to account suspensions.

Players should directly download the MAX variant from Apple's App Store/Google Play Store or the game's official website.

Edited by Ravi Iyer