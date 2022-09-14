Free Fire MAX Moco Store guide: How to get rare items in September 2022

Free Fire MAX and its original lighter variant boast exceptional fame all around the globe. Both popular survival shooters have Garena's backing and quite exciting gameplay features. However, Garena has also kept its focus on introducing multiple in-game events and rewards to keep fans engaged.

Moco Store is a popular time-limited Luck Royale section, which brings various rare prizes to Garena Free Fire MAX. Players get to obtain different items from a prizepool by spending diamonds on spins.

The items in the prizepool keep changing with the introduction of new Grand and Bonus prizes in the Moco Store.

New Moco Store brings arrival animations and skywings in Garena Free Fire MAX (September 2022)

New prizes are now available in the Moco Store (Image via Garena)

The latest iteration of the Moco Store went live on September 12, 2022 and is available in the game until September 18, 2022. Here are the grand and bonus prizes that Garena has introduced in the latest Moco Store:

Grand Prizes (arrival animations)

Grand Prizes (Image via Garena)

Charge Dragon Rider Goodies Time Tornado FFWS Pride Cyclone Skater

Bonus Prizes (skywings and pet bundles)

Bonus prizes (Image via Garena)

Pegasus Skywing Feral Electrasaur Winterland Sledge Hellfire Falco Deluxe Bundle Ice Sensei Tig Deluxe Bundle Gold Waggor Deluxe Bundle

The first three rewards are skywings, which users can control on the spawn island. Moreover, these skywings fly with the plane before players employ the parachutes to land.

The bonus prizes from "4" to "6" include pet skins bundled with their original pets. This means one can acquire the original pet (if they don't own it already) alongside the eponymous pet skins.

How to get items from Free Fire MAX's Moco Store (Image via Garena)

However, players can only choose two rewards in the Moco Store - one from the prize pool. For better clarity, they can follow the following step-by-step guide to participating in the current Moco Store in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire MAX app and sign in using the preferred login method.

Step 2: Click on the Lucky Royale section and browse the Moco Store.

Confirm the selection (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players must select their desired alternatives from Grand and Bonus prizes (limit of one reward from each prize pool). They should confirm their selection to proceed.

Prize pool (Image via Garena)

Step 4: The game will create a specific prize pool for the Free Fire MAX Moco Store with six items. The prize pool will include the following items:

AK47 – Water Ballon Weapon Loot Crate

One Cube Fragment

One Green Flame Draco Token Box 1

One Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: October 31, 2022)

The selected grand prize

The selected bonus prize

Players will need diamonds to participate in the Moco Store. The time-limited Luck Royale section will only have six turns (the first turn costing nine diamonds), implying that the Moco Store will remove the specific reward after a spin. However, the price of subsequent turns will also increase. The turns will follow a pattern in terms of costs: 9, 19, 49, 99, 199, and 499.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul