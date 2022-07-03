Free Fire MAX Mystery Madness event: How to get free bundle and other rewards

Bundles continue to be some of the most in-demand cosmetics in Free Fire MAX, even though their prices are often on the upper end of the scale. It is essentially a collection of separate items that players can equip.

Due to insufficient diamonds, gamers often have to rely on events as an alternative to satisfy their desire for cosmetics. The developers regularly add new events to keep gamers immersed in the game by providing several incentives.

Mystery Madness is one of the most attractive events available in the Indian region, and here is a guide to getting the rewards through it.

How to get a free bundle from the Mystery Madness event in Free Fire MAX

Mystery Madness is a new event integrated by Garena to captivate the audience by delivering the player a free and unique bundle. It was introduced to the Free Fire MAX server in India on 30 June 2022 and will be accessible till 13 July, providing users with plenty of time to acquire the items.

It is structured in a way that gamers must first capture a plan by pressing the 'Capture Now' button, which determines the bundle and other items they will get. Additionally, this will unlock a set of secret missions.

The missions are rather easy to complete (Image via Garena)

Subsequently, gamers will have to complete the given missions to earn special Key Tokens. These missions refresh daily at 4 AM IST. These tokens are needed to obtain rewards.

The list of available grand prizes in this new Free Fire MAX event is as follows:

The event offers a number of grand prizes (Image via Garena)

Amplified Bassrock Bundle

Master of Death Bundle

Quarterback Bundle

Captain Bubbles Bundle

Phantom Executioner Bundle

KO Night Shock Bundle

Winter Icerunner Bundle

Scorching Sands Bundle

Frosty Beach Bundle

Imperial Malikah Bundle

The Shining Gold Bundle

Disco Fiasco Bundle

Canine Defender Bundle

Cutie Bubbles Bundle

Psycho Maniac Bundle

Imperial Corps Bundle

Heatbound Dunes Bundle

Wild Leopard Bundle

Battle Maid Bundle

The Navy Girl Bundle

Spa Vacation Bundle

Noble Lady Bundle

The available prize pool is entirely random, and gamers may receive one of the bundles mentioned above. The requirements for each item will vary depending on its rarity.

Steps to access the event and win exciting rewards

Users may follow the instructions outlined below to access the Mystery Madness event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: They can open the event section and navigate through it to press the go-to button under the corresponding tab.

Click the Capture Now button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players can click on the 'Capture Now' button to unlock secret missions and exciting prizes.

The reward pool will vary depending on the users (Image via Garena)

Step 3: They need to complete missions and collect special Key Tokens, which can then be used in exchange for the desired item from the Unlock Rewards tab.

Since gamers have more than a week on hand, they can easily collect special tokens and exchange them for a bundle of their choice. This would otherwise take them hundreds if not thousands of diamonds to acquire.

