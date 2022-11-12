Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop (November 2022): Get Teal Youngster Bundle and Pacific Breeze Bundle for cheap

The Mystery Shop is a recurring element in Free Fire MAX, with the developers adding it to the battle royale game every few months. The hype surrounding it is solely due to the substantial discounts it offers, allowing players to expand their collection of items at a fraction of the regular price.

A new Mystery Shop went live on the Indian server today, November 12, 2022, and will be open until November 18, 2022. With huge price cuts on the latest bundles, players can get exclusive outfits at much cheaper rates.

New Mystery Shop kicks off on Free Fire MAX India server

As mentioned earlier, the new Mystery Shop was unveiled on the Free Fire MAX Indian server today and will be accessible for a week. As always, there are two separate prize pools offering exciting rewards at discounted prices.

The details of the same are as follows:

Prize pool 1

Prize pool 1 of Mystery Shop (Image via Garena)

Teal Youngster Bundle: 1199 diamonds

Destiny Wing (MP5): 10 diamonds

Gloo Wall – Color Vibes: 119 diamonds

Incubator Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022): 40 diamonds

Full Arm Tattoo: 599 diamonds

Craftland Room Card (1 Match): 100 diamonds

Top DJ: 599 diamonds

Name Change Card: 390 diamonds

Alok: 499 diamonds

Red Hot Chili (Head): 399 diamonds

Handsome senior: 399 diamonds

Swifts: 149 diamonds

Katana – Indigo Burn: 399 diamonds

Mr. Waggor: 499 diamonds

Prize pool 2

Prize pool 2 of Mystery Shop (Image via Garena)

Pacific Breeze Bundle: 1199 diamonds

Raze Volcanite (M4A1): 10 diamonds

Room Card (1 Match): 100 diamonds

Love in the Air (Bottom): 399 diamonds

Weapon Royale Voucher: 40 diamonds

Gloo Wall – Pink Wink: 399 diamonds

Diamond Royale Voucher: 60 diamonds

For my People: 599 diamonds

Dragon Gangster (Head): 399 diamonds

Burnt BBQ: 599 diamonds

Katana – Season of Pink: 199 diamonds

Wukong: 499 diamonds

The Blood Skull Rocker Bundle: 899 diamonds

Heist Mastermind (Shoes): 199 diamonds

These are only the marked prices of the items. You will receive a specific discount on each one, which will vary depending on the player.

Additionally, the rewards will change depending on one's previously owned items. Therefore, the prize pool may vary.

Steps to access Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop and get the rewards

You may follow the instructions outlined below to purchase rewards from the newly added Mystery Shop on the Free Fire MAX Indian server:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and access the Mystery Shop section by clicking on the icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Make a spin to receive a discount percentage. This will apply to all the items in the store and cannot be changed at a later point in time.

You must spin to get the discount percentage (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After entering the shop, click on the purchase button below the item and confirm the purchase to receive it.

You cannot purchase the grand prize directly, as you must reach a particular expenditure threshold to unlock it.

Additionally, you may be switched to another prize pool after obtaining the current grand prize. You can also use the Switch button, which will cost 10 diamonds.

Poll : 0 votes