Free Fire Max new features confirmed with pre-registration end date and more

Free Fire Max offers a more immersive experience by enhancing animation, visuals, and features while maintaining the essential gameplay elements of the original game. Its release announcement for later this month was met with jubilation by the entire community.

With the release scheduled for 28 September, it is only a matter of a few days before players can finally try out the title.

They have been anticipating its launch for quite some time, and excitement was visible by the number of pre-registrations. It has exceeded the 30 million mark less than a month after commencing.

Free Fire Max pre-registration end date

Users will be rewarded for pre-registering for Free Fire Max. They have time until 27 September to do the same.

Since all the milestones have been surpassed, gamers should not miss out on this easy opportunity to acquire prizes. Furthermore, inviting friends will also net several items at no cost.

Free Fire Max features

Bermuda Max map

The new Bermuda Max map in Free Fire Max will have a revamped Clocktower and Factory area.

Firelink technology

Firelink technology essentially allows Free Fire users to play Free Fire Max with their current Free Fire accounts. This will enable them to carry forward their items and maintain them across both applications.

Matchmaking with Free Fire players

Users will be able to play with Free Fire players (Image via Free Fire Max)

Free Fire Max and Free Fire players can share the BR experience irrespective of their application. This feature will likely expand the game's overall reach.

360-degree lobby

The 360-degree lobby is an exclusive component of the Free Fire Max. It enables players to flaunt their weapons, vehicles, skins, and other items within the lobby.

Craftland game mode

Also Read

In Free Fire Max, Craftland is a new game mode that allows players to build and design their own maps. Later, those on both versions can enjoy playing on the new Clash Squad map.

Edited by Ravi Iyer