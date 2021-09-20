Free Fire MAX to launch globally on 28 September

Pre-registrations for Free Fire MAX will be open till 27 September

Free Fire MAX, a standalone mobile application, offers an optimized Free Fire experience with enhanced graphics and features

20 September 2021: Save the date. Free Fire MAX will officially launch globally on 28 September. Free Fire MAX, a standalone mobile application, will offer players the same Free Fire gameplay that many worldwide have grown to know and love, but with enhanced specifications.

Pre-register for Free Fire MAX today

Pre-registrations for Free Fire MAX will be live until 27 September, so register your interest on the Google Play store or this pre-registration website today!

Pre-registered users will receive exclusive rewards and will be able to enjoy Free Fire MAX right as it officially launches on 28 September. Check out the announcement video on the official Free Fire India YouTube channel here.

Enhancing the user experience is key for Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX will offer users around the world an optimized Free Fire experience with improved graphics and features and an in-app customizable map feature.

Free Fire MAX players will be able to enjoy the same Free Fire content and gameplay, with enhanced graphics and features. This includes more realistic maps, more immersive gameplay, and Free Fire MAX-exclusive features, including:

A private, customizable 360 Degree lobby for players to display their items.

for players to display their items. Craftland , which allows users to build their own maps and invite friends to play in them.

, which allows users to build their own maps and invite friends to play in them. Redesigned Clocktower and Factory areas in the new Bermuda MAX map

Free Fire MAX and Free Fire players can play together, regardless of the version they use

Free Fire MAX is supported by Firelink technology, Free Fire’s in-house technology, which enables complete interoperability between Free Fire MAX and Free Fire. This will allow players to:

Use their same existing Free Fire account to log in to Free Fire MAX.

Sync all accounts data – including account progress and game items – across both applications.

Play all game modes with all Free Fire players, regardless of the application that they use.

