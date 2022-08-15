Free Fire MAX next Diamond Royale release date and leaks

Garena Free Fire MAX and Free Fire are popular free-to-play tactical shooters with plenty of in-app purchases. Players can get their desired items via various means like the store, events, Luck Royale, etc. Furthermore, Garena also updates the items available in the game by bringing in new content.

Diamond Royale is a prime example of said consistency as developers have ensured that players get new items after a specific period. One can find a series of outfits and other accessories in the prize pool of Diamond Royale, but it is a rare costume bundle, which is the main highlight and grabs all the attention.

Garena Free Fire MAX upcoming Diamond Royale leaks reveal the Rowdy Searuler bundle (Indian server)

Leaks suggest that upcoming Diamond Royale will bring Rowdy Searuler costume bundle on 21 August (Image via YouTube/SUVO FF)

The most recent leaks regarding the upcoming Diamond Royale, a sub-section of Luck Royale, have revealed that the highlight of the prize pool will be the Rowdy Searuler costume bundle. Moreover, the next Diamond Royale will release on 21 August 2022 at 4:00 am (IST).

Rowdy Searuler costume bundle consists of the following outfits:

Rowdy Searuler (Head)

Rowdy Searuler (Mask)

Rowdy Searuler (Top)

Rowdy Searuler (Bottom)

Rowdy Searuler (Shoes)

Magma Bionicon bundle is the main reward of the current Diamond Royale in Free Fire/Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Players can get more details about the rest of the prize pool via leaks that may arrive in the next few days. In the meantime, they can access the rewards from the current Diamond Royale prize pool, with the Magma Bionicon bundle being its main prize.

How to access the current Diamond Royale in Free Fire/FF MAX (Image via Garena)

Here's how players can access Diamon Royale and obtain prizes from the same:

Step 1: Players should spot and open the Free Fire MAX application on their smartphones/tablets.

Step 2: One should sign in through the social media platform linked to their game accounts.

Step 3: After logging in, players can spot and click on the Luck Royale on the left side of the screen.

Step 4: They are required to stay on the Diamond Royale tab in the Luck Royale section.

Diamond Royale employs the gacha mechanics which allow gamers to spin once or 10 times to acquire random rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 5: To claim rewards in Diamond Royale, players should take spins that cost diamonds. A singular turn for a spin will cost 60 diamonds while taking 11 spins at once have a price of 600 diamonds.

Players can acquire free Diamond Royale vouchers via Master the M4A1 event of the 5th Anniversary celebrations (Image via Garena)

However, if players don't want to spend diamonds, they will need Diamond Royale vouchers to claim rewards in the specific Luck Royale section of Garena Free Fire MAX. One should also note that the outfit prizes are obtainable only once, while they can attain items like cards and fragments multiple times.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan