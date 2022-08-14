How to get free diamonds in Free Fire this week

The high-end graphic quality and game physics are not the highlights of Garena Free Fire. Instead, it is the engaging gameplay content alongside in-game collectibles and items that have propelled the fame of Garena's tactical shooter. The availability of several events further enhances player engagement.

Users usually need diamonds to acquire rewards in the game, be it the store or any event. Diamonds are the in-game currency for Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant, two of the most popular free mobile games.

Thus, diamonds cost real money at a designated rate in-game.

Still, there are ways in Garena's famous BR shooter to grab diamonds for free, as seen below.

Garena Free Fire MAX guide to acquire free diamonds this week

Free diamonds are pretty hard to get, but gamers can use certain methods that will enable them to acquire the in-game currency, directly or indirectly, without paying anything. Here are the best ways to obtain free diamonds this week:

1) GPT apps and websites

Google Opinion Rewards is a popular survey application (Image via Google Play Store)

Get-paid-to apps and websites are a great method of acquiring free diamonds indirectly. Readers can obtain gift cards and virtual money using applications like Google Opinion Rewards, Poll Pay, Swagbucks, Easy Rewards, and many more, which they can use in the game to purchase diamonds.

Free Fire and its MAX variant allow gamers to get diamonds using Google Play balance or virtual money for the iTunes Store. They can also scan gift cards or redeem codes for various platforms while purchasing diamonds.

The tasks featured on GPT apps and websites are usually surveys but can also include playing games, watching videos, answering quizzes, etc. However, the consistency of the generation of tasks is not guaranteed on any app.

2) Redemption codes

Users can also get the free diamonds using redeem codes (Image via Garena)

Garena releases various redemption codes (12 or 16 characters, including numbers and capital letters) from time to time, allowing players to get several temporary or permanent rewards.

These redeem codes usually vary from server to server and have no specific announcement date. Thus, gamers must keep an eye on the redemption codes if they want to acquire free diamonds.

Apart from these two methods, there is no sure-shot way to grab free diamonds in Garena Free Fire MAX. Hence, individuals must try harder to cash in on every chance to obtain free in-game currency.

It is also essential to note that when players can collect enough Google Play balance or gift cards, they should use the same to get weekly or monthly memberships. Both membership plans are meant to provide diamonds at discounted rates in Free Fire MAX.

However, if users wish to acquire rewards from a "top-up" event, they should use the gift cards or virtual money on the in-game top-up service. Purchasing diamonds through membership plans will not be helpful in the case of top-up events.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer