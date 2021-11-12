The best Android apps for earning free diamonds in Free Fire

Diamonds are Garena Free Fire's in-game currency which players can spend at the store, Lucky Royale, Elite Pass, or at special events. However, not everyone can afford to top-up diamonds using actual money. Therefore, some players use illegitimate tricks to earn in-game money.

A small chunk of players use diamond hacks or free diamond generators to fill up their in-game purses. These illegal methods lead to permanent suspension of accounts and other dire consequences. Furthermore, there's also the chance of gamers getting scammed themselves.

Although there is no direct legal way to claim diamonds for free, players can browse some apps that feature free money as rewards and can be used to purchase Free Fire's currency. This article lists the best applications that gamers can use to get Free Fire diamonds at no cost.

Garena Free Fire: Best applications to earn free money for diamond top-ups

Poll Pay

Poll Pay (Image via Google Play)

Poll Pay has over five million downloads on the Google Play Store, with an average rating of 4.4 as of this writing. The popular GPT (Get Paid To) application allows users to take surveys and polls and awards various rewards like Google Play vouchers, PayPal Cash, Amazon gift cards, and more.

Therefore, users can participate in surveys and provide answers based on their opinions to earn free prizes. They can then use rewards like PayPal Cash and Google Play gift cards to top-up diamonds in Free Fire.

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards (Image via Google Play)

Google Opinion Rewards is a survey app by the tech giant which offers free Play Store money to users. The surveys are based on Google searches or the places that users visit.

Earned Google Play balance (Image via Google Opinion Rewards)

Sometimes, quizzes feature questions about random topics seeking the users' opinions. Although the quizzes appear at irregular intervals, the users who travel a lot get the surveys more frequently.

Swagbucks

Swagbucks (Image via Google Play)

Those using Swagbucks get cashback whenever they shop for products online and take surveys to earn extra cash. Much like the applications mentioned above, users can spot quizzes with similar patterns and subject matter.

Easy Rewards

Easy Rewards (Image via Google Play)

Easy Rewards is another GPT app on this list which offers rewards like PayPal Cash, Amazon gift cards, and more by completing tasks. These tasks include surveys, playing games, running free apps, and watching videos.

Therefore, users get more chances to earn free rewards and top-up Free Fire diamonds. Easy Rewards is arguably the best app featured on this list due to the frequency of task availability.

Apart from the applications mentioned above, Free Fire players can download the Booyah! app by Garena. It grants various rewards, including character bundles, weapon skins, diamonds, and other in-game offers after completing tasks.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee