Free Fire MAX OB35 update APK size for Android devices: Expected file and more details

Free Fire MAX's release date is around the end or start of a Clash Squad Rank Season. Thus, the expected launch date may lie between 20 July and 23 July as the Free Fire MAX/Free Fire CS Rank Season 13 will culminate on 21 July.

Moreover, Garena has also dropped the teaser of the upcoming Kelly Show episode, which usually happens a few days before a patch update. The Kelly Show Season 3 Episode 3 will arrive on 16 July and unveil plenty of information about the OB35 update.

The new episode will include details about adjustments, balance changes, new features, characters, 5th-anniversary announcements, and other content. However, readers should not skip the following section if they want to know the expected file size.

Garena Free Fire MAX OB35: Expected file size is around 400 MB

The new update of Free Fire and its MAX variant will follow the previous trends and bring tons of new content. Two main highlights are the title rebranding and the 5th-anniversary content. Therefore, users can expect the update size to lie between 350-400 MB.

In the case of total size, they will have to download a file of around 500 MB. Garena has lowered the total size for Free Fire MAX after the OB34 update, as the developers mentioned:

"We recognize that Free Fire Max's HD graphics could cause a major burden to your mobile devices. Therefore, we tweaked a few areas to reduce this version's file size and, without compensating resolution, alleviate the performance drain that your devices might experience while running Free Fire Max. Now you can enjoy smoother graphics that make your gaming experience so much better."

Hence, gamers who want to access the additional content must do the same with the in-game download center.

The new Kelly Show episode will reveal the main features in terms of new content. However, users can also expect the following additions or changes in the OB35 version:

J Biebs: The passive ability character based on Justin Beiber is expected to become available in the 5th-anniversary celebrations.

A female mystery character: The Advance server showcased an active skill option apart from J Biebs, who will most likely arrive via the OB35 update.

Hoot: A new pet with skill named "Far-Sighted."

Map balance adjustments for CS mode in Council Hall and the Maze.

Weapon balance changes for guns like Scar, G36, M24, FAMAS, and many more.

Optimizations in War Chest

Character adjustment: Miguel

New in-game UI, visuals, and the game logo.

There will be plenty of other features that users can expect through the OB35 update. Moreover, Free Fire MAX fans will also be able to welcome a series of new events, which they can find in the event calendar.

Note: The size mentioned in the article is mere speculation as Garena has not revealed anything about the same. In the case of the launch date, 20 July has been hinted at by an in-game event. Furthermore, the release of the Kelly Show episode on 16 July has strengthened the speculation. Still, players are suggested to take the information with a grain of salt as Garena may have a release on a different date.

