Free Fire OB35 update release date, event calendar, and new features in July 2022

Garena has plenty of stuff planned for Free Fire and its MAX variant in August, which will revolve around the 5th anniversary celebrations. Developers have also announced the next big collaboration with the 28-year-old famous Canadian singer Justin Bieber, who will have an in-game performance on August 27, 2022.

The 5th anniversary celebration events are yet to be revealed, but fans can expect the next patch update's rollout for the Battle Royale game to start in the next few days. Players can also take a peek at the event calendar for the upcoming content.

Garena Free Fire: The OB35 release date, event calendar, and new content (July 2022)

The CS Rank Season 13 ends on July 21, 2022, implying that the OB35 update may arrive between July 20-23. Garena is also gearing up to refresh the in-game content and Free Fire's rebranding with the new update, which will arrive on July 23, 2022.

In the meantime, users can shift their focus to the unreleased content on the OB35 Advance Server, which will go offline tomorrow morning, on July 14, 2022. Gamers can also find details about the upcoming events in July 2022 related to rebranding and new updates through the event calendar.

'Battle in Style' event calendar (Image via Garena)

Here is the content showcased in the event calendar for the 'Battle in Style' (FF 23 July) series:

Player Report Web event (Ongoing): 11 July to 20 July - Players will have to share their stats in 2022 to claim rewards.

11 July to 20 July - Players will have to share their stats in 2022 to claim rewards. Daily Mission & Token Exchange (Ongoing): 11 July to 19 July - Gamers can acquire rewards by completing different tasks through the "Claim Rewards" tab.

11 July to 19 July - Gamers can acquire rewards by completing different tasks through the "Claim Rewards" tab. Level up your CS Rank: 15 July to 19 July - Free rewards before the culmination of CS Rank Season 13 on 21 July.

15 July to 19 July - Free rewards before the culmination of CS Rank Season 13 on 21 July. New updates login rewards: 20 July - Claimable rewards on the day of the OB35's release.

20 July - Claimable rewards on the day of the OB35's release. Flip Fun: 13 July to 1 August - Users can earn free cards through missions/login and flip the same to collect rewards like vouchers, pet food, loot crates, etc.

The upcoming Free Fire events will also bring a plethora of rare and exclusive rewards, including skins and emotes, to the game throughout July 2022.

'Battle in Style' is the theme of Free Fire's rebranding, which will focus on elevating the gaming experience, introducing new visuals, and much more. Apart from the new branding, fans can expect the arrival of two new characters, a pet ability, a weapon, optimizations in UI, and more in the game.

Most of the upcoming content has been featured in the OB35 Advance Server, which may or may not make it to the final version of the game and its MAX variant's patch update.

Note: Free Fire has been banned in India since February 2022, but fans can install the MAX version to access the OB35 content.

