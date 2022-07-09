How to get activation code for Garena Free Fire MAX OB35 Advance Server update and APK file

Garena is expected to launch the OB35 update for its popular Battle Royale games Free Fire MAX and Free Fire later in July. Singaporean publishers are most likely to roll out the patch between 20 July and 23 July, which will coincide with the end date of Clash Squad Rank Season 13 (or the start of CS Rank Season 14).

There are still a few days left before the launch of the OB35 version, but fans can currently experience the new features the Advance Server has to offer. Players can download the APK file for the APK client for the OB35 test server from the official website. However, players will also need a unique activation code to access the Advance Server.

Claim activation code and use it in APK file for Free Fire MAX OB35 Advance Server

The activation code is necessary for the Free Fire MAX/Free Fire Advance Server (Image via Garena)

The OB35 Advance Server is currently online and will stay active till 14 July, as mentioned on the official website. The download link will expire on the morning of the end date, so users must install the test server APK client before that happens.

Users were able to register for the Advance Server and acquire the activation code before the start date, 7 July. However, if some players haven't signed up for the Advance Server, they can do so by following the step-by-step guide given below:

Step 1: Users should open their preferred web browser and access the Advance Server website using the following link:

https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/

Users should use the Google or Facebook account attached to their game accounts to log in to the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Garena provides two options, Google and Facebook, for logging in to the website. Users should choose the platform attached to their Garena Free Fire MAX/Free Fire accounts.

Step 3: Players can submit their active e-mail accounts to complete the Advance Server registration.

Step 4: After submission, players' registration will be successful, and the website will redirect the users to the download page where the activation code and APK Client will be available.

Users can access the APK link after successfully registering for the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Users can tap on the APK link to begin downloading it and copy the activation code given on the page.

Step 6: Players can install the APK file, tap on Guest Login, and use the activation code to access the Free Fire MAX/Free Fire test server.

The download size of the APK client is 797 MB, so users can employ a broadband connection if available. However, if players don't receive the activation code instantly after registration, they can wait and return later, as in some cases, developers take some time to generate the code.

The availability of the APK link also allows users to install the Free Fire MAX Advance Server on their PCs. They can download an emulator like BlueStacks, MEmu Play, NoxPlayer, etc., and use the download method given above to install the Advance Server app on their PC.

