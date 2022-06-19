Free Fire MAX OB35 update expected release date for Indian users

Free Fire MAX and Free Fire received their much-awaited OB34 update in May 2022, bringing an array of optimizations and additions. One of the most notable changes that fans came across was the significant decrease in the size of the app in the Google Play Store.

After the OB34 update, the file size of Free Fire MAX is less than 500 MB. Interestingly, developers have compensated for the change in size with an increase in the amount of DLC in the in-game "Download Center." Thus, users received an increased efficiency after the OB34 update.

In a few days, the OB34 version is turning a month old, and developers are gearing up to launch the OB35 update. Although Garena hasn't revealed the official release date for the upcoming patch, players can still speculate on the launch schedule by looking at previous trends.

Garena Free Fire MAX OB35 version can be expected next month

Garena has taken less than two months to roll out every patch update of Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. Moreover, the release date of each update is scheduled around the end of the Clash Squad Rank Season (or the inception of the next CS Rank Season).

Developers unveiled the OB34 update on 25 May 2022, which coincided with the start of CS Rank Season 13. Similarly, the release of the OB33 version happened on the last day of Clash Squad Rank Season 11, i.e., 23 March 2022. Thus, fans can expect a similar trend with the OB35 update.

The expected launch of the OB35 version may happen between 20 July to 22 July. However, players can take a sneak peek at the unreleased content of the July update via the "OB35 Advance Server," which usually comes out a week or two before the new version's launch.

Here's how users can get the access to Free Fire MAX or FF OB35 Advance Server APK after its release:

Step 1: Players should use any web browser to open the official Advance Server website. The official link is given here:

Advance Server website: https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/

Note: The link is inactive as of June 2022, but the website will go online once Garena releases the Advance Server for the next patch.

Step 2: Users can sign in/register using Google or Facebook on the website.

Step 3: Gamers will need to use their e-mail account to register for the "Advance Server program," they can proceed to the next step by tapping "Join Now."

Step 4: After the successful registration, the site will redirect the users to their account page. The activation code and the download link for the Advance Server APK will become available on the same page.

Users can download the APK but must use the activation code to log into the program. However, the activation code may not instantly appear, and users must log in again on the Advance Server website to check the progress.

Gamers should also note that the Advance Server comes in the form of a modified APK client of Free Fire, but it will include the same content as Free Fire MAX since both of Garena's BR shooters are essentially the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far