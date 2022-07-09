Free Fire Advance Server July 2022: How to play OB35 update characters and content on Android

Players will have plenty of time before Free Fire's OB35 patch rolls out globally. In the meantime, they can register for the Advance Server to enjoy new content of the popular battle royale game's upcoming update.

The APK link and Activation Code are now available on the official website.

Having begun on 7 July, the OB35 Advance Server will remain active till 14 July, as mentioned on the official website. After successfully joining the Advance Server, users can peek at the optimizations and new additions, which may or may not arrive in the actual update.

Garena Free Fire OB35 Advance Server: Accessing unreleased content, including new character

Gamers will need an Activation Code to activate Free Fire Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Readers will have to download and activate the Advance Server APK if they want to access the unreleased content of the game. They can register for the Advance Server on the official website using this link and find the step-by-step guide to get the Activation Code and APK link here.

Once players have used the Activation Code to enter the Advance Server, they can tap on the mail icon in the lobby to claim free diamonds and rank points. It will allow them to acquire different items from the store.

Users can also access the new characters in the game through the event section. Here's how they can claim free characters in the Advance Server:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire Advance Server app and tap on the event section using the "calendar" icon given in the lobby.

Step 2: Gamers can spot a series of Advance Server events that feature various diamonds and other free rewards. They may tap on the "Daily Login" event, where two new characters are available.

Step 3: Users should click on the "Claim" button to acquire both characters for free in the game.

Step 4: After acquiring both Free Fire mystery characters, they need to equip these in the "character" section and play matches to understand the new abilities.

More about new characters

Two new characters have been unveiled in Free Fire Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Garena has kept the looks of both characters a secret, and players will get to know more about their cosmetics after the update's release. However, they should note that Garena is bringing passive ability (male) and active skill (female) characters into the game:

Passive ability: Silent Sentinel (male character)

Passive ability: Silent Sentinel (Image via Garena)

The upcoming passive ability will provide a unique EP-related capability to users. It will work whenever allies within six meters indulge in a fight during a match. Teammates can block 7% damage with their EP instead of HP.

Silent Sentinel will add the points used by the teammates to the player's EP bar. Thus, the ability will benefit the whole squad.

Here are the level-ups of the upcoming Free Fire character, who is based on Justin Bieber:

Level 1:

Range - 6m

Damage Reduction - 7%

Level 2:

Range - 8m

Damage Reduction - 7%

Level 3:

Range - 8m

Damage Reduction - 10%

Level 4:

Range - 10m

Damage Reduction - 10%

Level 5:

Range - 10m

Damage Reduction - 15%

Level 6:

Range - 12m

Damage Reduction - 15%

Active ability: Wall Brawl (female character)

Active ability: Wall Brawl (Image via Garena)

Wall Brawl is the next character ability spotted in the Advance Server by fans. It is an active skill that gamers can use for a five-second duration.

They can expose the location of an enemy within a five-meter range of a gloo wall after they hit the latter within five seconds of activation.

They can also penetrate the gloo walls (maximum three) and hit the enemies with lower damage during the activation period of the Wall Brawl, which will take 55 seconds to cool down.

The level-ups of the upcoming Free Fire active ability are given as follows:

Level 1:

Maximum concurrent gloo walls: 3

Duration: 5 seconds

CD: 55 seconds

Level 2:

Maximum concurrent gloo walls: 3

Duration: 6 seconds

CD: 54 seconds

Level 3:

Maximum concurrent gloo walls: 4

Duration: 7 seconds

CD: 52 seconds

Level 4:

Maximum concurrent gloo walls: 4

Duration: 8 seconds

CD: 49 seconds

Level 5:

Maximum concurrent gloo walls: 5

Duration: 9 seconds

CD: 45 seconds

Level 6:

Maximum concurrent gloo walls: 5

Duration: 10 seconds

CD: 40 seconds

Apart from these characters, users can explore the Free Fire Advance Server app to look at other unreleased content, including a new pet.

