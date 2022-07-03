How to download Garena Free Fire MAX OB35 Advance Server APK

Garena rolled out Free Fire/Free Fire MAX's OB34 update in May, with the next patch expected to arrive in a few weeks. In the meantime, publishers have also revealed the date for the OB35 version's test phase, i.e., the "Advance Server. It will go online next week on July 7, 2022.

As mentioned, Advance Server serves as a testing ground for every Open Beta (OB) update of Free Fire and its MAX variant. Thus, users can take a peek at the unreleased content, which may or may not be a part of the final patch update of Free Fire MAX and the original game.

Readers can further have a look at the download and activation process for the OB35 Advance Server APK once it arrives.

Downloading and accessing the Garena Free Fire MAX OB35 Advance Server APK (July 2022)

The OB35 Advance Server APK will be up for download between 7 July and 14 July (Image via Garena)

The download option will become available on the official website on July 7 and will remain accessible till July 14. However, players can still register for the Advance Server and get the Activation Code before the download link appears on the website.

Users will have to use the Google or Facebook account linked with their in-game player IDs to regsiter for the Advance Server program (Image via Garena)

Readers can follow the step-by-step guide given below to download Garena Free Fire MAX OB35 Advance Server APK once the link becomes available on the official website:

Step 1: Players should open Garena's official website for the Advance Server program. They can copy the following link to browse the website: https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/

Players should open Garena's official website for the Advance Server program. They can copy the following link to browse the website: https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/ Step 2: There are two platforms on the website for sign-in/registration - Google and Facebook. Players should proceed with the account linked with their in-game player ID.

There are two platforms on the website for sign-in/registration - Google and Facebook. Players should proceed with the account linked with their in-game player ID. Step 3: The website will ask for the active email ID to complete the registration. After filling in the ID, players can submit the same and move on to the next step.

The website will ask for the active email ID to complete the registration. After filling in the ID, players can submit the same and move on to the next step. Step 4: After the successful registration, the website will redirect the users to the download page. Users will be able to access the download link and the Activation Code.

Gamers will have to use the generated Activation Code to access the OB35 Advance Server APK (Image via Garena)

Players can access the download page at any time after the registration and download the Advance Server APK. However, the Activation Code available on the page will be necessary to access the OB35 content. Therefore, users can copy the Activation Code and use it on July 7 after downloading the APK client.

One should note that the OB35 Advance Server will remain online for a week. However, the Free Fire MAX patch update will most likely arrive between July 20 and July 23. Therefore, readers can tune into Sportskeeda's Free Fire section for more updates and leaks on the OB35 update.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far