How to get Activation Code in Free Fire MAX OB35 Advance Server update

Garena Free Fire MAX's OB34 version is nearing its culmination, and the upcoming patch is set to arrive in July 2022. The release of the OB35 version is expected to happen between 20 and 22 July, as the launch will coincide with the end of Clash Squad Rank Season 13 or the start of Season 14. Thus, there are still almost three weeks left before the update's launch.

Like every patch update, OB35 will launch after the Advance Server, which is expected to go live two weeks before the version's roll-out. Garena has revealed the start date of the OB35 Advance Server. The Advance Server APK will become available on 7 July. However, players can register before arrival to get the Activation Code for the OB35 beta APK.

Garena Free Fire MAX OB35 Advance Server: Registration process and Activation Code (July 2022)

Players can get the Activation Code before the launch of OB35 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX users can get the Activation Code after they complete their registration for the Advance Server. After receiving the Activation Code, one can use the same once the APK file becomes available.

Readers should follow the steps given below to get the Activation Code for Garena Free Fire MAX OB35 Advance Server:

Step 1: Players should open a window in their web browsers and browse the official Advance Server website. They can copy and paste the link given here to open the website: https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/

Log in using Google or Facebook account linked to the player ID (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They can use either Facebook or Google to log in.

Players should ensure that their FB or Google account is linked to their Free Fire MAX player ID.

Step 3: Players should fill in their active email accounts to set up their profiles. After submission, the registration will be successful.

The OB35 Advance Server Activation Code will appear on the APK download page (Image via Garena)

Step 4: The site will redirect players to the APK download page. Players can find the download link and Activation Code on the same page.

The Activation Code will become available instantly, or the developers will provide the same on the APK download page a few days after registration. However, the download link will appear on 7 July 2022. Therefore, players will have to log in again after the launch of the OB35 Advance Server.

Free Fire MAX players can copy the Advance Server code and paste it into their device's notes. One should also remember that the Activation Code is unique, and they will only be able to use it once. Hence, they should not share the Activation Code with anyone.

Indian players should not worry about the Advance Server APK as it will work in their country. The OB35 Advance Server file is a modified APK of Free Fire, which is expected to work without hassle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far