Free Fire MAX OB35 update Elite Pass launch date and time for all regions

Elite Pass is among several ways to earn rewards in Free Fire MAX and its original eponymous variant. Players can purchase a new Elite Pass every month to avail themselves of exclusive collectibles from a specific series. The design or theme of the items is based on the Elite Pass.

Garena launched Free Fire MAX's Open Beta 35 (OB35) update on 20 July, which is why fans have witnessed a plethora of new features in the past few days. In the upcoming days, players will welcome the 5th anniversary celebratory event and the brand new Elite Pass (Season 51).

Readers can find out about the launch date and time of Elite Pass (OB35 version) for all servers.

Garena Free Fire MAX OB35 version: Release date and time for Elite Pass

Elite Pass release date and time for Season 51 and 52 (Image via Garena)

The OB35 version is expected to last between 14 and 16 September, so users will be able to see two Elite Passes, i.e., Season 51 and 52. The release dates for both OB35 Elite Passes are given here:

Elite Pass Season 51 - On 1 August

The release date and time will be the same for every server; the first day of every month around 4.00 AM (server time). The price of the Elite Pass is 499 diamonds, while users can buy the Elite Bundle for 999.

Furthermore, Elite Bundle Season 51 will be up for pre-order in the upcoming days. Players will be able to claim an exclusive pre-order reward by purchasing the Elite Pass Season 51 in advance.

Here's how gamers can pre-order an Elite Pass or Bundle in the Garena Free Fire MAX OB35 version:

Step 1: Open the game and log in using the preferred platform/account.

Step 2: Players can spot the "Fire Pass" icon in the main screen lobby and tap on the same to open the Elite Pass section.

Step 3: Once the Season 51 Pass becomes available for pre-order, users will be able to spot a specific icon beside the "Upgrade button".

Step 4: The pre-order interface will open, where users can purchase the Elite Bundle by tapping on the "999 diamonds".

Players can make the purchase using their desired method and earn the privileges of the Elite Bundle after a successful payment. Here are the benefits that players will receive after pre-ordering the Elite Bundle in the game:

An exclusive pre-order reward It will unlock access to all

Eliterewards in the Fire Pass, which are worth more than 10,000 diamonds. The pre-order will also provide access to all Elite Challenges in Free Fire MAX, allowing users to earn more badges. It will increase the daily gold limit by 100.

Users will get 50 badges and one of the Elite Pass-themed outfit sets in advance.

Players can read more about the Elite Pass Season 51 leaks via Sportskeeda's Free Fire/Free Fire MAX section.

