Free Fire MAX OB35 update probable release date and time for Indian region

Advance Server for Free Fire/Free Fire MAX is ending soon, so players are expecting the arrival of the patch update. They can experience the unreleased OB35 content for the time being by registering for the Advance Server program and using the Activation Code.

The upcoming patch update will likely arrive in the second half of this month, i.e., July 2022. There are two mystery characters, including one based on the famous Canadian singer Justin Bieber. The singer was teased in the OB35 Advance Server.

Garena is yet to reveal the details about the release of Free Fire MAX's July update. However, Indian readers can look at the following section for more information about the release date and time on their server.

Free Fire MAX OB35: Speculations about the upcoming update's release schedule (July 2022)

Developers usually announce the release date for the update of their popular game only a few days before the launch. However, looking at the previous trends may help gamers predict the release schedule for future updates of Free Fire and its MAX variant.

Garena picks the date that coincides with the end or start of a CS Rank Season. For example, the OB34 update was launched on May 25, the start date of CS Rank Season 13. Similarly, devs rolled out the OB33 version on March 23, which was the last day of Clash Squad Rank Season 11.

The maintenance schedule for the OB35 update

The maintenance breaks for updates usually last for hours (Image via Garena)

In the same way, users can predict the release time for the OB35 version by looking at the precedent set by previous updates. Generally, developers push the update on the release date around 9.00 AM (IST) on the Indian server.

Moreover, the maintenance break also lasts hours, and the game becomes playable in the evening around 5 - 6.00 PM (IST). Thus, gamers can expect a similar release time and maintenance schedule for the Free Fire MAX OB35 update.

OB35 version to bring several collectibles with the fifth anniversary celebrations

Free Fire MAX is barely a year old, but Garena Free Fire is turning five in the upcoming months. The fifth anniversary will bring several rewards and accessories through a plethora of events spanning several days. However, the upcoming collaboration will be the main highlight of the fifth anniversary celebrations.

Last week, Garena announced that Free Fire and its MAX variant would collaborate with global icon Justin Bieber. The collaboration will bring special edition collectibles along with the Justin Bieber character. Moreover, the fifth anniversary celebrations will also feature the singer's in-game performance.

Bieber's character has also been teased in the Advance Server, where users can unlock and equip his ability. However, they will only be able to unlock the character in Free Fire MAX through the fifth anniversary events, which will most likely happen in the second half of August.

