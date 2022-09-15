Free Fire MAX OB36 update release date and event calendar for September 2022

It has been almost a week since the OB36 Advance Server for Garena Free Fire MAX/Free Fire has ended, and fans are expecting the next version's arrival. Now that the 5th-Anniversary celebrations are over, Garena has unveiled the launch date for the forthcoming patch update.

As expected, the OB36 version is set to hit the Free Fire MAX servers on 21 September 2022, the last day of Clash Squad-Ranked Season 14. Apart from the update's release date, Garena has also introduced a new series of events called 'Mystery Madness' for September 2022.

Readers can find out more about the new patch update and the latest event calendar in the following section.

Free Fire MAX: Garena unveils the OB36 update's release date alongside the event calendar for September 2022

As mentioned earlier, OB36 is coming out on 21 September 2022, and fans can expect the game to go on a maintenance break on the same day. The Advance Server teased the following features, which can arrive in the final update:

New male character with an Active ability: Tatsuya

New mystery character (female)

New pet: Fang

Coin Clash mode

Zombie Invasion mode

New CS map: NeXTerra

Airship in Battle Royale mode

Gallery feature in the game's Armory

New grenade: Corrosion grenade

Social Island (an interactive mode like Craftland)

New feature: Conversion of temporary gun skins into permanent

Some upgrades to Spectate feature during a match

Clash Squad mode changes: Opponents' appearance, direct kills (no knockout), and Dome grenade

Mystery Madness calendar (Image via Garena)

Garena has also teased the events for the upcoming days that are going to be a part of Mystery Madness. Here are the events featured on the calendar (September 2022):

Login-based event from 14 September to 20 September Headshot Challenge from 17 September to 18 September "Level-up your CS Rank" event from 18 September to 20 September Patch Day (New Clash Squad Season) on 21 September Login-based event from 21 September to 25 September "Play NeXTerra in Clash Squad" event from 22 September to 27 September Booyah Challenge from 22 September to 27 September

Currently, the first event on the Mystery Madness calendar is active, and players can grab as many as seven rewards. The login-based event, Daily Login Rewards, will provide 'cumulative login rewards.' Therefore, gamers will have to ensure that they sign into Garena Free Fire MAX daily to grab all of the featured rewards from the event.

Free rewards are available in the game via a new login-based event (Image via Garena)

They will need to open the events section and head to the 'Login Daily for Rewards' option under the Mystery Madness tab, where they can get the following prizes:

One Gold Royale Voucher: Log-in for one day

Log-in for one day One Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate: Log-in for two days

Log-in for two days 100 Universal Fragments: Log-in for three days

Log-in for three days One Scan (Loadout item): Log-in for four days

Log-in for four days One MP40 - Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate: Log-in for five days

Log-in for five days One Weapon Royale Voucher: Log-in for six days

Log-in for six days One Diamond Royale Voucher: Log-in for seven days

Players can learn more about the ongoing Free Fire MAX event, 'Daily Login Rewards,' here.

