How to get free Vouchers and Weapon Loot Gun crates in Free Fire MAX this week

On 13 September 2022, the 5th Anniversary celebration finally came to an end in Garena Free Fire MAX. As teased by the developers in the Advance Server program, Garena is now gearing up for the launch of the upcoming OB36 update (21 September 2022), which is expected to add in loads of new features.

In the meantime, developers have also introduced a new series of events in the game titled 'Mystery Madness'. Players will get to claim free Weapon Loot Crates and Vouchers during this event. Furthermore, the sole requirement of the Mystery Madness series' events is the completion of their respective featured tasks.

Mystery Madness events are offering free Gun Crates and Vouchers in Free Fire MAX this week

Mystery Madness calendar is now live in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The Mystery Madness Calendar is currently live in the game, where users can view the ongoing and upcoming events of the series. As of this writing, players can only use the login-based event 'Daily Login Rewards' It went live earlier today, i.e., 14 September 2022 at 04:00:00 am (IST), and is accessible until 21 September 2022, 03:59:59 am (IST).

The free rewards are available in the game right now (Image via Garena)

Players will be able to grab the 'cumulative login rewards' after ensuring that they sign into the game every day until the event's end date. Since the duration of the event is a week, players will be able to grab the following seven rewards in successive orders:

One Gold Royale Voucher: Log in for one day

Log in for one day One Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate: Login for two days

Login for two days 100 Universal Fragments: Login for three days

Login for three days One Scan (Loadout item): Login for four days

Login for four days One MP40 - Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate: Login for five days

Login for five days One Weapon Royale Voucher: Login for six days

Login for six days One Diamond Royale Voucher: Login for seven days

Claiming event rewards in Free Fire MAX

Claiming free rewards in the game (Image via Garena)

Here's how gamers can claim these recent rewards in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Users should open the Free Fire MAX app on their devices, log in with their preferred social media account, or use the Guest option to do so.

Note: Players using a guest login will also be able to claim the rewards, but they will lose progress. Moreover, their in-game data will not be synchronized if they install the game on another device. Therefore, they should bind accounts using the "Basic" section in system settings.

Step 2: In the game, users must open the 'Events' section using the 'Calendar' icon and tap on the 'Mystery Madness' tab.

Claim rewards every single day this week (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can select the "Login Daily for Rewards" event in the Mystery Madness tab to claim their earned prizes.

To claim all seven rewards, players must repeat this process every day till 21 September 2022, 03:59:59 AM (IST). Furthermore, the 'Mystery Madness' Calendar shows the arrival of five more events in the future, so gamers should jump into into Free Fire MAX every day to claim additional rewards and receive new information about upcoming events.

