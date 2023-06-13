Free Fire MAX Oh Yeah Top-Up event: Get emote and Neon Electricity Shoes

As soon as the Splash Top-Up concluded within Free Fire MAX Indian server, Garena launched a new Oh Yeah Top-Up event to incentivize you to purchase the premium in-game currency, diamonds. This time, you have the opportunity to collect a Neon Electricity Shoe, free of cost, alongside the Oh Yeah emote as part of the event.

To qualify for the rewards, you must purchase diamonds while the event is accessible. Here are the steps to collect the rewards through the new Free Fire MAX Top-Up event.

New Oh Yeah Top-Up event commences in Free Fire MAX and provides two attractive freebies

The Oh Yeah Top-Up event is the latest entry into Free Fire MAX, presenting additional incentives for purchasing diamonds.

It was launched on June 13, 2023, and you can purchase diamonds until June 19, 2023, to benefit from the free rewards.

Requirements of the Oh Yeah Top-Up event (Image via Garena)

The requirements of the new Oh Yeah Top-Up event is the same as the previous one. The specifics can be found below:

On purchase of 100 diamonds, get Neon Electricity Shoes for free

On purchase of 300 diamonds, get an Oh Yeah! for free

The purchase of every diamond will be counted towards both rewards, and you do not have to purchase premium currency separately to obtain them. Thus, purchasing 300 diamonds will be sufficient to get the shoes and the emote in your account.

All the rewards available in the top-up event are considered free since you do not have to spend diamonds to get them but only purchase them to acquire the rewards. These additional items increase the value received on in-app purchases.

Steps to purchase diamonds and collect the rewards from the new Free Fire MAX Oh Yeah Top-Up event

Here are the instructions you may follow to quickly get the rewards from the new Free Fire MAX event:

Step 1: Open your Free Fire MAX account and load the in-game top-up section.

Purchase diamonds to qualify for the free rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Purchase the required diamonds from the long list of available packs.

You only need to purchase 100 diamonds priced at INR 80 to get the shoes for free, while acquiring 310 diamonds pack worth INR 240 will qualify you for both rewards.

Step 3: Complete the payment to receive the currency in your wallet. Subsequently, you will need to collect the rewards manually.

Select the Oh Yeah Top-Up option from the menu on the left (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Access the event section and select the Oh Yeah Top-Up option from the menu.

Step 5: Click on the claim button to receive the free rewards.

The items will be displayed in the vault section and can be equipped anytime.

