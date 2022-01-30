Free Fire MAX PC download for Windows: How to download, file size, and more

Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX are two of the most popular free-to-play mobile games right now. The popularity of both survival shooters was evident with the fact that Free Fire became one of the few games to hit over one billion downloads globally. At the same time, its MAX variant has clocked more than 100 million installs in the Play Store.

Despite being a mobile game, many players desire to enjoy Free Fire MAX on other devices. Many YouTubers play the game on PCs and often overpower their adversaries effortlessly. Hence, despite Free Fire and its MAX version being made for mobile, one can experience it on their PC using emulators.

How to download and play Free Fire MAX on a PC

Players should know that to play Free Fire MAX on Windows, they need to download an Android emulator. Users can choose between popular options like BlueStacks, NoxPlayer, and MEmu Play.

Here's how players can install the game on their PCs:

Download the Android emulator (Image via BlueStacks)

Step 1: After choosing the desired Android emulator, users can head to their official websites and tap on the "download" button.

Install the files (Image via BlueStacks)

Step 2: Install the files once the download is over. It will take a few minutes for the files to install.

Use Play Store to download the game (Image via BlueStacks)

Step 3: After the installation completes, players can open the Android emulator on their PCs and set up their Google accounts using Play Store.

Type the name of the game in the search bar (Image via BlueStacks)

Step 4: Open the Google Play Store and type "Garena Free Fire MAX" in the search bar.

Download size of 886 MB (Image via BlueStacks)

Step 5: Tap on install after selecting the right option. The game has a download size of 886 MB.

Click on Open (Image via BlueStacks)

Step 6: After installing the game, tap on "Open".

Allow all the permissions (Image via Bluestacks)

Step 7: Allow all permissions the game asks for and download the additional files (if any).

Users can play the game (Image via BlueStacks)

Step 8: Sign in with the desired method, and Free Fire is ready to be played.

Users can play a few matches, allowing them to understand the controls using a keyboard and mouse.

Players can find more about the best emulators and their minimum system requirements here.

Note: BlueStacks has been used in this to cover this article. Players can use other emulators and follow a similar process to install and play the game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar