Best Free Fire emulators for low-end PCs in 2021

Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games in the community in recent years. The game had a meteoric rise despite having several drawbacks compared to other giants in the race, such as PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile, to name a few.

Gamers have taken to Free Fire as it offers seamless action on low-end Android devices. Those who do not possess an Android smartphone can also enjoy this game on their PCs.

Over the past few years, emulators have bridged the gap between Android applications and PCs. Players can use these applications to download and enjoy Free Fire without any second thoughts.

Free Fire: Which emulators are best for low-end PCs?

Gaming laptops cost a fortune, and not everyone can afford them. Those who possess a decent laptop with mere specifications do not need to worry as they can easily enjoy Free Fire with their friends.

1) BlueStacks

BlueStacks is the most popular emulator in the market (Image via BlueStacks)

The most popular PC emulator available in the market is BlueStacks. It is pretty successful and has a significant market share when it comes to the emulator segment.

It is quite easy to download and install on any PC. Once the primary process is over, gamers can easily download Free Fire and enjoy the game.

Minimum system requirements (Source: BlueStacks)

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor

RAM: A minimum of 2 GB of RAM will run the game seamlessly

HDD: 5 GB Free Disk Space

2) NoxPlayer

NoxPlayer offers a wide range of options for PC gamers (Image via NoxPlayer)

If the BlueStacks experience is not up to the mark, users can opt for NoxPlayer to play Free Fire on their PCs. It is pretty similar to BlueStacks but offers more features and, at times, better gameplay options.

The rivalry between NoxPlayer and BlueStacks to be the number one emulator is quite fierce. Even though the latter is still the most preferred, NoxPlayer is not lagging.

Minimum system requirements (Source: Patch)

Processor: 2.2 GHz

RAM: 2 GB

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above

3) MEmu

The MEmu emulator is not as popular as BlueStacks or NoxPlayer. However, thousands of gamers have taken to it in recent years. In terms of performance, it offers a similar top-notch service to the other two mentioned above.

MEmu has one of the most impressive features as it allows gamers to play two separate games simultaneously.

Minimum system requirements for MEmu emulator

Two cores x86/x86_64 Processor (Intel or AMD CPU)

WinXP SP3 / Win7 / Win8 / Win10

Latest Windows DirectX 11 / Graphics driver with OpenGL 2.0

2 GB of RAM (4GB for x64 system)

5 GB of hard disk free space

