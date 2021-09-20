Free Fire Max pre-registration ends on 27 September: Process & global launch date revealed

Free Fire Max is a standalone application that builds on the original Free Fire gameplay with enhanced visuals, special effects, and other features to elevate the overall experience. The game sparked excitement throughout the Free Fire community worldwide as the pre-registration period began on 29 August.

The title has already surpassed the milestones laid by the developers, boasting a staggering 30+ million pre-registrations, demonstrating the game's popularity and excitement among players. The developers have confirmed the long-awaited title's release date, implying that the users' wait will soon be over.

Free Fire Max launch date and pre-registration process

Free Fire Max's pre-registration phase will close on 27 September, with the game's global launch slated for 28 September.

Users have about a week to register themselves for the game. Pre-registrations are open on the Google Play Store and the pre-registration website, with the latter offering additional rewards.

The pre-registration has crossed the 30 million mark already (Image via Free Fire)

Since the milestones have already been completed, gamers will just have to register on the website to attain the following on Free Fire Max's release:

Max Raychaser (Bottom)

2x Gold Royale Voucher

Max Raychaser (Facepaint)

Cyber Max Surfboard

Max Raychaser (Head)

Here are the steps to register for Free Fire Max on the website:

Step 1: First, you need to boot up Free Fire and click on the calendar icon to open the event section.

Step 2: You should press the "Go To" button under the FF Max pre-register under the events tab.

You must tap on the pre-register button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, you need to click on the "Pre-Register Now" button.

Players should select their operating system and click confirm (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: You must select your system and press the confirm button to complete the registration.

Readers may also pre-register for the much-awaited title by heading to the Free Fire Max's page on the Google Play Store using this link. Once on the page, they should press the pre-register button to complete the process.

