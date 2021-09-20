Can Free Fire Max and Free Fire users play together on the same server? All you need to know

Free Fire Max is an improved variant of Garena Free Fire designed to provide players with a more enjoyable gaming experience. Pre-registration for it began in August, and the developers have recently confirmed the game’s release date.

From 28 September onwards, Free Fire Max will be available for download on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Players will be able to install it on their devices and test out the unique aspects that the developers have incorporated.

The hype regarding the game’s arrival is now sky-high. However, some players are still uncertain about whether Free Fire Max and Free Fire users can play together.

Will Free Fire Max and Free Fire players be able to play together?

Yes, it is possible for Free Fire Max and Free Fire players to play together. This is because of Firelink technology, which enables Free Fire Max users to play alongside those using the regular version.

Furthermore, Firelink technology allows users to log in using their existing Free Fire accounts. It also maintains progress across both games.

Apart from this, the developers have also incorporated several other unique features into Free Fire Max, such as the 360-degree lobby and the Craftland mode.

Pre-registration details and more

As announced by the developers, the pre-registrations for Free Fire Max will stop on 27 September. Hence, users can now go ahead and register for the game on the Google Play Store. The link for the game’s page has been provided below:

Free Fire Max on the Google Play Store: Click here.

All the pre-registration milestones have been crossed (Image via Free Fire)

The developers have designated several items as pre-registration rewards. The following are the specifics that gamers can obtain:

Max Raychaser (Bottom) - 5 million pre-registrations

2x Gold Royale Voucher - 10 million pre-registrations

Max Raychaser (Facepaint) - 15 million pre-registrations

Cyber Max Skyboard - 20 million pre-registrations

Max Raychaser (Head) - 30 million pre-registrations

Players have to register for the web event (Image via Free Fire)

Users should be aware that they must manually register for the ongoing web event to become eligible for the pre-registration rewards. The event can be accessed in-game.

